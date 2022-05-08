The $1,625,000 that José Alvarado will receive per year that makes it possible for him to have this $400,000 car….

New Orleans Pelicans point guard José Alvarado sealed his new contract with the NBA’s western franchise just months ago and will become more than a millionaire. Look at the car that can be purchased!

In a matter of months, José Alvarado’s life took a more than prudent turn. In this way, being recruited by the New Orleans Pelicansthe born in New York went on to play in NBA and was a key piece in the last stretch of the season for his team to qualify for the play-off.

In this way, the 24-year-old point guard has a huge career ahead of him and, despite not having been selected in the last draft of the NBAhis agility and dexterity never cease to amaze all fans of the millionaire sports franchise.

Having clarified this panorama, it is also necessary to say that said team from the West was recently eliminated from the most important basketball competition in the world after falling 4 to 2 against the last finalists. phoenix suns in the first round.

However, this should not be something to worry about for the aforementioned team, since it ensured the presence of the young player for at least 4 years after having signed a contract of about 6.5 million dollars in total.

From this, the player will not only go on to win a total of $1,625,000 on an annual basis but you can also buy incredible luxuries and eccentricities such as a Ferrari 812 GTS which has a value of no less than 400,000 dollars.