News

The 17-year-old pilot who became the youngest in history to circle the world solo

Photo of Zach Zach52 mins ago
0 69 2 minutes read

Mack Rutherford in the cockpit of his plane

image source, Getty Images

A teenager has become this week the youngest pilot to go around the world alone aboard a plane.

Mack Rutherford, 17, landed on Wednesday in the city of Sofia (Bulgaria), after a journey that in the last five months took them for 52 countries.

Along the way, Mack, born to British parents but raised in Belgium, encountered sandstorms in Sudan and spent the night on an uninhabited island in the Pacific.

The previous record holder was British pilot Travis Ludlow, who was 18 years and 150 days old when he completed his journey last year.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach52 mins ago
0 69 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They identify 49 contacts of an Italian tourist who died of monkeypox in Cuba

30 mins ago

They grant pure and simple freedom to the actor Andrés Castillo, accused of coercing a minor

1 hour ago

The 5 Latin American countries that would grow the most in 2022, according to ECLAC

1 hour ago

They occupy six rifles, two pistols and 6,796 capsules through KAF operation

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button