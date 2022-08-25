The 17-year-old pilot who became the youngest in history to circle the world solo

8 hours

image source, Getty Images

A teenager has become this week the youngest pilot to go around the world alone aboard a plane.

Mack Rutherford, 17, landed on Wednesday in the city of Sofia (Bulgaria), after a journey that in the last five months took them for 52 countries.

Along the way, Mack, born to British parents but raised in Belgium, encountered sandstorms in Sudan and spent the night on an uninhabited island in the Pacific.

The previous record holder was British pilot Travis Ludlow, who was 18 years and 150 days old when he completed his journey last year.

follow your dreams

Right off the bat, Rutherford encouraged everyone to “follow your dreams, no matter how old you are.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The young pilot getting ready to start his journey last March.

“Work hard and keep going to achieve your goals,” he added.

The journey took the young pilot through Europe, Asia, Africa, the United States and through two oceans.

Rutherford, who comes from a family of aviators, left the Bulgarian capital on March 23, on an arduous journey in which he had to face the extreme heat of Dubai and unexpected airport closures in India.

The young aviator also said he slept in a shed, next to a landing strip on an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean, after experiencing a “tricky moment” passing through a storm and low clouds.

Two for the price of one

In an earlier interview with CNN, part of his journey, Rutherford described some of the beautiful places he was able to fly over, from the wildlife of Kenya’s national parks to the New York City skyline. .

image source, Reuters/Stoyan Nenov

He said always having “something to look at” helped him stay focused on low-altitude flights, some of which lasted up to 11 hours.

When asked what his plans were for the future, the aviator said: “I will keep flying. I’m thinking about joining the air force, but I’m not 100% sure of anything. When this is over I have to focus on school and try to catch up.”

As a result of his efforts, he has broken two Guinness records: he has become the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe solo, as well as the youngest to circumnavigate the globe in an ultralight aircraft.

The teenager piloted a Shark, a high-performance ultralight aircraft that can cruise at around 300 km/h.

Following the family tradition

Flying and breaking records is in Rutherford’s blood. His older sister, Zara, became the youngest woman to go around the world alone last January.

The girl assured that she was “constantly” trying to keep in touch and help his brother while it was in the air.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Mack Rutherford with his older sister Zara, who last January became the youngest woman to fly around the globe in a plane.

“Our parents called him every day, and I would join in on those conversations. He gave advice on the routeabout the flight, to be able to be useful to him,” he said.

Rutherford had previously said that he wanted to be a pilot since he was three years old and that he achieved the feat in September 2020, when he got his license at age 15.

His father, Sam Rutherford, is a professional ferry pilot, while his mother, Beatrice, is a private pilot.

The young man’s website explains that aviation goes back five generations in his family, describing his great-great-grandmother as “one of the first South Africans to learn to fly.”