The 17th “Kids Fest” scheduled from 18-24 October

At the 17th “Kids Fest”, for the curiosity and culture of the little ones, 15 films will be presented from 18 to 24 October, some of them in preview, under the slogan “Gradimo novu budućnost”. The program will include 3D films, synchronized animations, documentaries and national productions.

The latest Disney animated film “Ron” and the Russian animated film “My Sweet Monster” will be premiered, while audiences will be able to watch this year’s most successful “Disney” animated timings in 3D: “Luca” , “Soul” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”. In addition to the aforementioned films, the program will also include: “Magic of the Moon”, “Star Dogs: Tropical Adventure” and “Twigson and the Sea Monster”.

For adult and teen audiences, subtitled films will be available: “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, “Free guy” with comedian Ryan Reynolds, “Nelly Rap, Monster Agent” and the documentary “Birds of America”.

The “Kombank dvorana” is the organizer of the festival, and in Belgrade the children’s festival will also be held in the cinemas “Cine Grand Capitol Park Rakovica”, and in the “Cineplexx” of Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis and Kragujevac, as well as in the ” Tuckwood Cineplex ”, while in Nis the festival will be screened in the“ Vilin grad ”and“ Cine Grand Delta Planet Niš and Cineplexx Niš ”cinemas.

The “Kids Fest” will be held in over 30 cities across Serbia. Ticket prices range from 250 to 430 dinars. The public will be able to see some of the contents on the online platform “MojOFF” during the festival. The entire festival program with screening times is available on the website http://kids-fest.com/

https://www.danas.rs/kultura/veliki-izbor-filmova-za-najmladje-na-17-kids-festu/

