the 18-year-old who bewitched Mourinho with a brace against Genoa

Felix Afena Gyan has conquered Josè Mourinho. The two goals scored yesterday against Genoa are only the highest point (to date) of the mutual falling in love between coach and player. It was the Special One who noticed him in the Primavera, who brought him to the first team, who made his debut, rocked him and gave him all the necessary information to transform him into a level player. A mentor that Felix listened to, the best teacher that could happen to him in the team for which he lost his head in the magical night of the Champions League between Rome and Barcelona on 10 April 2018.

In a moment he became the youngest Roma player since 1927 to score his first double in the Giallorossi (it is a 2003), the 19th youngest to score his first goal in the Giallorossi shirt (record of Amedeo Amadei at the age of 15 and 287 days), the first Ghanaian to have scored with the Roma shirt, the first player born after 1 January 2003 to have scored in Serie A and the 424th Roma player with at least one goal scored in official competitions.

Firsts achieved thanks to Mourinho who made him debut on 27 October against Cagliari, making him take over from Vina in the 57th minute. That day Felix helped change a game that was getting complicated, even if he didn’t score. The day after Mourinho decided to “steal” it definitively from the Primavera coach Alberto De Rossi, bringing him to the first team on a permanent basis. He played 45 minutes against Milan and yesterday in the decisive quarter of an hour with Genoa. Afena-Gyan arrived in Rome thanks to the work of Morgan De Sanctis who observed him in the EurAfrica Academy, the Ghanaian team in which he was active, and brought him to Trigoria. Already in the Spring he showed his talents: since March 2021 he has scored nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances.

Numbers that impressed Mourinho to whom Felix is ​​extremely grateful for giving him the opportunity to blossom among the great. Mou spurred him on in training and revealed in a recent press conference that he is one of the few players in the squad capable of attacking depth. But to enchant the Special One was the safety and that pinch of unawareness that makes it safe in the field to try games that other experienced players do not even dream of. A deep relationship is being born between them, just think of the bet started by Mou a few days before the match: “I promised him that if he scored I would give him some shoes that he likes so much and that cost 800 euros”.

Tomorrow Felix will find those shoes in the locker room: «He is a great coach, he helps me improve every day and motivates me a lot. Future? Today’s is a dream that comes true. I want to continue and improve my performances ». A dream that Afena-Gyan dedicated to his mother in Ghana who follows him at a distance and that he could have seen by accepting the call-up to the national team. He decided to decline and stay in Trigoria to work with Mourinho to continue growing and improving, a choice that the coach appreciated and rewarded.