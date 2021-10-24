News

The 18th birthday of the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

He dreams of being a musician, he is very blond like his parents, the actors Ryan Phillippe and Reese Whiterspoon, from which she inherited all the charm (just like her older sister Ava). With family party, Deacon Philippe celebrated his 18th birthday on 23 October, surrounded by the dearest affections.

On Instagram Reese Whiterspoon, 45 and a second husband Jim Toth, has leaked her pride as a mother: “How did this happen, you are already 18 years old ?! One day he was there trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the back yard. The next day he is taller than me, he cooks steaks for the whole family on the grill and plays with his friends. My heart bursts with pride for the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th birthday Deacon! I love you until the moon, the sun and all the stars ».

In the usual photo with a maxi birthday cake, the birthday boy is flanked on one side by Reese Whiterspoon, on the other by Ryan Philippe. The 47-year-old actor in turn dedicated a post to his second son: “Happy 18th birthday to our wonderful, intelligent, talented and caring son. You are the light in this world and you are strongly loved by everyone who knows you. We are lucky to be your mother and father. I love you, puppy .. (I guess we did pretty well @reesewitherspoon) ».

