The 19 most anticipated books in April 2022

Just in time for the warmer weather of spring, April’s new book deals bring a flurry of romantic beachside reads, celebrity memoirs, crime thrillers and more.

This month Molly Shannon, Robin Roberts and Viola Davis share their life stories and inspirations, and Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Egan is back with “The Candy House.” Mix a little sci-fi with tech, time travel, historical gothic horror, and non-fiction, and consider your April reading list complete. We’ve rounded up 19 of the month’s most anticipated books, all available on Amazon.

The latest from Carr, the best-selling author of “Virgin River” (adapted for the popular Netflix series), comes this inspiring beach read centered on Anna, a hollow nanny forced to deal with the aftermath of her husband’s sudden death. .

In his debut novel, Garmus tells the story of Elizabeth, a scientist working on an all-male research team in 1960s California, who later finds herself starring on a popular TV cooking show where she teaches equality lessons.

‘The Candy House’ by Jennifer Egan

‘Sea of ​​Tranquility’ by Emily St. John Mandel

In his time travel novel spanning 1912 Vancouver to a post-pandemic 23rd century moon colony, Mandel (“Station Eleven”) mixes science fiction with mystery, love and humanity.

‘Arrival Stories’ collected by Amy Schumer and Christy Turlington Burns

Comedian and actress Schumer and supermodel and maternal health activist Turlington Burns share their own stories and those of a variety of women about motherhood and health care. Among the collaborators: Serena Williams, Jill Scott, Sienna Miller and Amber Tamblyn.

Ahmad’s debut novel is about a man sent to cover up the death of a girl in the red-light district of Lahore, Pakistan, his hometown. But once there, he must come to terms with his past as he seeks to unearth family secrets.

If you loved her on “Saturday Night Live” and movies like “Superstar,” you’ll want to read Shannon’s new memoir that traces her life from a tragic accident that killed her mother, sister, and cousin when she was just 4 years old to her comedic career on “SNL” and beyond.

Whether you’ve always wanted to be a writer but don’t know where to start, are looking to hone your craft, or just love learning about the art of the written word, Pulitzer Prize-winning Quindlen offers words of wisdom on writing from everyday experiences. .

‘Brighter by the Day: Awakening to New Hopes and Dreams’ by Robin Roberts

The “Good Morning America” ​​host shares advice, wisdom, and guidance she has discovered through her work, spiritual practices, conversations, and more in this book that is sure to give you a clearer perspective on life. “Our daily pleasures, however momentary, are cause for celebration,” she writes. “When happy feelings rise and fall, when our circumstances waver, joy is what anchors the soul.”

Do you love a good vampire novel? Sink your fangs into this debut novel from Kohda, a fresh twist on the genre that tells the story of Lydia, a young vampire who constantly suffers from hunger, but chooses to drink the blood of pigs instead of humans.

The third installment in Baldacci’s hit Archer series finds Aloysius Archer, a PI and World War II veteran, in 1953 Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve with his friend Liberty Callahan and screenwriter Eleanor Lamb, who goes missing. before he can hire Archer to investigate who may be out to kill her.

Rollins continues his long-running Sigma Force series with this latest installment in which Commander Gray Pierce must discover why the ecosystem around a Congo village is quickly becoming a threat that may spread globally. Is the nature? Or is someone pulling the strings?

‘The Memory and other stories of dirty computers’ by Janelle Monáe

Starting at $23.99 on Amazon, available April 19

She sings. She acts. And, with her debut book, Monáe now adds writing to her resume. Monáe and collaborators’ collection of Afrofuturistic stories, and based on her album “Dirty Computer!”, explores race, love, gender, sexuality, technology and more.

If you love watching Brown’s cooking shows, you’ll want to add the fourth and final volume of his best-selling cookbook series to your repertoire. Thanks to his 175+ recipes, along with tips, notes, and photos, your dinner guests will surely thank you.

Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Davis reveals her life story in this new memoir. Calling it a kind of love letter to herself, the actress says she “wrote this for anyone running through life untethered, desperate and clawing their way through murky memories, trying to come up with some form of self-love.” .

Bestselling writer Don Winslow (“The Power of the Dog,” “The Border”) returns with the first of a new trilogy that puts a modern, multigenerational spin on “The Iliad,” set in the 1980s and 1990s in New England, Hollywood and Las Vegas.

Journalist Kelly tells the story of America’s labor movement, from Asian farmworkers to Jewish garment workers to jailed workers, and their struggles for fair wages and equal protection. Filled with inspiring stories, he delves into the stories of often unsung heroes fighting for their rights and the rights of others.

Historical fiction meets gothic horror in this genre novel from Katsu. In a 1944 Japanese internment camp where a sinister disease is spreading rapidly, a mother and her daughter, along with a reporter and missionary, work to uncover the demonic forces behind it.