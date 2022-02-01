the 19 year old asks for 50 thousand

Negotiations underway between Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk and a 19-year-old student from Florida Jack Sweeneyto delete a Twitter account which follows the movements of Musk’s plane like a shadow. The billionaire first tried to make the boy think. Nothing done. So Musk decided to switch to cheap offers: $ 5,000 to eliminate the account that tracks his private jet. But Sweeney has raised: he wants 50,000.

Read also> India, they play video games instead of treating patients in hospital: the shocking video

CNN reports it pointing out that Sweeney has over 150,000 followers and through his Twitter account ElonJet, he monitors Musk’s flights and reports when and where the plane takes off or lands and the duration of each trip. The young University of Central Florida student has developed a dozen other accounts that track the journeys of high-profile personalities, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Musk’s first message is dated November 30: “Can you take it off?” Musk asked Sweeney. “It’s a security risk.” The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX eventually offered him $ 5,000, but Sweeney responded by asking for $ 50,000 instead. The ball is now back in Musk’s hands.

Landed near Harlingen, Texas, US. Apx. flt. time 2 Hours: 16 Mins. pic.twitter.com/VKmkxfWyh7 – Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) January 31, 2022

Last updated: Monday 31 January 2022, 22:39



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED