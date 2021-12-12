The 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today and Keep Forever

The cryptocurrency market has made huge profits in recent years. If you also want to invest in cryptocurrencies but do not know which to choose, these digital assets compared to gold and silver, are the best investment choice.

There are over 12,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today with a collective value of over $ 2.7 trillion. A constantly growing market both in terms of number of tokens and market valuations; from December 2019 to today, the overall cryptocurrency market jumped more than 1,200% leaving behind in terms of performance every type of investment, including stock market shares.

Based on these numbers, it might be a good idea invest in cryptocurrencies and allocating a small percentage of your portfolio (5% could be the right amount, but this depends on each investor’s risk appetite).

Best Cryptocurrencies to buy today and keep forever

To help you choose which tokens to add to your wallet to get started, here are two cryptocurrencies that look like smart long-term investments.

Investing in Bitcoin Today: Digital Gold

In 2009, the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto created the Bitcoin (BTC), a blockchain-powered digital currency. You’ve probably heard this term before, but it’s important to understand exactly what it means. Blockchain is a decentralized registration system that protects transaction data via cryptography, allowing you to transfer funds electronically without intermediaries (e.g. the bank).

Specifically, miners validate transactions through a consensus mechanism known as proof of work, which means they spend computing power to solve complex puzzles. Once resolved, a block of transactions is added to the blockchain and the miner is rewarded with Bitcoin, effectively minting new currency. However, Bitcoin’s source code predicts that the reward will be halved every 210,000 blocks.

Ultimately, this means that Bitcoin is a finite asset. Only 21 million coins will exist and the last one will be mined in the year 2140. More importantly, like other scarce goods (e.g. gold), the limited supply of Bitcoin makes it valuable. And as long as demand continues to rise, the Bitcoin’s price is expected to continue to rise. This is the investment thesis, or at least half of it. The other half is about the popularity of Bitcoin.

Since Bitcoin made its debut, thousands of other cryptocurrencies have sprung up, but none have reached the same level of importance. Bitcoin is practically synonymous with cryptocurrency and is even more valuable than any altcoin. In fact, its market value is currently over $ 1 trillion, which means that Bitcoin represents 42% of the collective value of all cryptocurrencies.

In the years to come, the popularity of Bitcoin it should drive adoption by individual and institutional investors, and that demand should keep its price on an upward trajectory. In fact, fund manager Cathie Wood believes Bitcoin could hit $ 500,000 by 2026, implying a 790% rise from its current price.

If your desire is to invest in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is definitely a smart investment choice.

Investing in Litecoin today: digital silver

In 2011, Charlie Lee, a former Google engineer (now part of Alphabet), created Litecoin (LTC) as a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. To clarify this term, a fork occurs when a change is made to the protocol of a blockchain. In this case, Lee designed Litecoin to be faster and more abundant than its Bitcoin predecessor.

Specifically, miners still rely on a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to validate transactions, but Litecoin blocks are created every 2.5 minutes, four times faster than Bitcoin blocks, which are created every 10 minutes. This means Litecoin transactions are finalized faster.

Likewise, Litecoin is also four times more abundant, with a offer limit of 84 million coins. For this reason, this cryptocurrency is often referred to as silver versus Bitcoin’s gold and, again, this is the crux of the investment thesis. Litecoin’s limited supply means that its price should continue to grow along with demand.

Litecoin has achieved quite a bit of popularity in its own right. For example, users of the mobile wallet PayPal they can trade and spend cryptocurrency, but fintech only supports four digital assets. Bitcoin and Litecoin are on that list.

This cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, looks like a smart investment today and holds forever.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

