The 2 cryptocurrencies that can overtake Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2022

For the two crypto Dogecoin And Shiba Inu 2021 was a golden year: both have grown more than 5,000% in the last 12 months.

Behind the success of currencies there are lights and shadows, since while several traders continue to bet on their real use in the long term, there are also analysts who advise against buying them.

In recent weeks, many analysts have returned to talking about two cryptocurrencies that could unseat DOGE and SHIB in terms of market capitalization in 2022, even if they are two tokens that have never enjoyed a great deal of echo. Integration with traditional financial services and transaction speed are just some of the strengths of potential crypto meme rivals.

1. Stellar Lumes (XLM)

The first altcoin candidate to take over from DOGE and SHIB is Stellar Lumes, a crypto launched in 2014 currently among the top 25 digital currencies by market capitalization. Stellar Lumes is an alternative to common money transfer systems, thanks to the speed with which the transactions and the very low fees. As for the first aspect, the XLM Blockchain employs on average 4 to 5 seconds to execute a transaction, while the transaction costs are the result of multiplying the value of the digital currency and a base fixed at 0.00001 XLM. This means that to send money using the cryptocurrency in question, you pay less than 0.000003 XLM per transaction, regardless of the amount transferred. The Stellar Lumes network can count on some important close collaborations with Visa and IBM, companies that for some years have been working to spread Blockchain financial solutions in emerging markets, especially Asian ones.

2. Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a cryptocurrency born in 2017 and in the last two years its Blockchain has been watched with interest by some nations (including El Salvador and the Marshall Islands), intending to launch a state crypto. In Italy, the ALGO network was chosen by the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers (Siae) for the offer of 4 million NFTs which represented the copyright of some products made by the artists. Like Stellar Lumes, Algorand is also capable of executing transactions in just over 4 seconds, but the real strength of ALGO is represented by the interoperability of its Blockchain with those of other projects. In a nutshell, the applications developed on the Algorand network can communicate with applications that are based on other Blockchains, such as that of Ethereum. This feature could lead several investors and companies to look forward to Algorand in the long run.