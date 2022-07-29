The 2 invasive species that have cost the world US$16 billion in damage

6 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Some two million brown tree snakes live on the small island of Guam in the Pacific.

Scientists accounting for the economic damage caused by invasive pests around the world found that two species are responsible for more damage than any other.

The american bullfrog and the brown tree snake have collectively caused $16.3 billion in global damage since 1986.

In addition to the ecological damage, these invaders have ruined agricultural crops and caused costly power outages.

The researchers hope their findings will encourage more investment to help block invasive species in the future.

Scientists blamed the brown tree snake alone for a total of $10.3 billion worth of damage, in part from its uncontrollable spread across several Pacific islands, they wrote in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

In Guam, where U.S. Marines accidentally introduced the reptile last century, the snake’s current large population causes massive power outages as they slither over power lines and cause costly damage.

More than two million brown tree snakes populate the small Pacific island, with one estimate putting up to 50 per hectare of Guam’s rainforest.

Island ecosystems are thought to be more vulnerable to invasive species, where they pose a greater threat of extinction to native fauna.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The American bullfrog supposedly eats just about anything, including other members of the same species.

In Europe, an explosive number of american bullfrogs it has required ambitious and costly management programmes.

To prevent the spread of the amphibian, which can grow up to a foot long and weigh a pound, authorities have been forced to install expensive frog-proof fences around known breeding sites.

Fencing off just five ponds in Germany to prevent amphibians from escaping cost 270,000 euros ($275,000), according to an earlier European Union study cited by the authors.

The amphibian supposedly eats just about anything, including other bullfrogs.

Scientists blamed another species, the common coqui frogof causing economic damage in a different way: their extremely loud mating song is thought to have caused property values ​​to decline in areas they have infested.

The study authors hope their findings will encourage governments to invest more in pest control and other biosecurity measures in the future.