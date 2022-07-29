News

The 2 invasive species that have cost the world US$16 billion in damage

Zach
A brown tree snake

Some two million brown tree snakes live on the small island of Guam in the Pacific.

Scientists accounting for the economic damage caused by invasive pests around the world found that two species are responsible for more damage than any other.

The american bullfrog and the brown tree snake have collectively caused $16.3 billion in global damage since 1986.

In addition to the ecological damage, these invaders have ruined agricultural crops and caused costly power outages.

The researchers hope their findings will encourage more investment to help block invasive species in the future.

