The 2 key questions that they ask you to enter Amazon: they are very rare

Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is a guru in the labor and professional field wherever you look at it. His brilliant ability to hire people for his company makes Amazon who it is today and stands out above the others. .

As one of her employees tells it, Ann Hiatt, who in 2002 found himself applying for a junior assistant position at the tech giant. According to statements to the American news portal, CNBC, the young Hiatt had never considered working for the Bezos company; therefore It was a big surprise when she was called for a first interview.

Ann Hiatt is now a Silicon Valley veteran with 12 years at Google, experience as executive business partner of former CEOs of Amazon and Yahoo, author of the book Bet on you and founder of a consulting firm with CEO clients around the world. Nevertheless, Before the interview that changed his life, many of those things had not happened.

“I had no connections in the company, no computer science degree and absolutely no experience working for a CEO,” Hiatt wrote in an article for the same portal.

It was like that, the stages of the selection process were happening until it was time to face the final interview, in which Bezos himself was present.

THE 2 QUESTIONS RAISED BY JEFF BEZOS

The door opened and the CEO of Amazon entered through it, sat down opposite and introduced himself. He promised that he would only pose two questions and that the first one would be a “fun” puzzle. Both questions, decisive for the achievement of the position.

“I want you to calculate the number of glass panes in the city of Seattle Bezos posed to the Silicon Valley veteran.

The young woman confesses that when she heard that question she had “momentarily terrified“, and adds, “then I paused to calm down, reminding myself to think about his motivation for asking me that question. ‘ He wants to see how my mind works’ , I told myself. ‘You want to see how I break down a complicated problem into small, manageable steps. I can do it ” ‘.

The then candidate started with a estimate of the population of the city, rounded to one million inhabitants and continued deducing that each one would have a house, a means of transport, an office or school. All this with their corresponding windows.

Then, he went on to estimate the averages of these elements and to analyze all the possible scenarios, anomalies, exceptions, situations, etc.

“It seemed to me that I talked for hours while Bezos filled the whiteboard with numbers. I’m sure it actually took us more like 10 minutes. I remember I got emotional when I wrote the final estimate. I circled it. ‘Looks like it’s alright‘ he said,” recalls Hiatt.

THE SECOND QUESTION JEFF BEZOS ASKED HIS ASSISTANT

After the first test, the millionaire tycoon’s second question was: “ What are your professional goals? “, to which Hiatt replied that “Amazon had proven to be a company full of ambitious and passionate people. He wanted to be like them and learn what they knew. Her strengths were in areas I personally wanted to develop, so the value of the experience was obvious, even if it seemed like a deviation from my goal of being a teacher.”

“I explained that I had no idea how to be an assistant, but I knew the importance of constantly stepping out of my comfort zone.. I wanted to launch myself into an astronomical learning and growth curve,” he adds.

Beyond the skills and knowledge of each one, many recruiters also pay attention to the personality of the person interviewed: it is not just about aptitude, but about attitude.

“Knowing Bezos as well as I do now, I see why those were his only two questions. I was measuring my potential by asking questions that would explore whether I had the courage, courage, and motivation to run at his pace and be brave enough to constantly jump with him and level up,” Hiatt noted 10 years after that encounter.

She added: “By the end of the interview, we both knew I would do anything to be successful, despite being a very young candidate. Bezos ended up hiring me on the spot. He gave me the open desk just a meter from his. It was the closest desk to the one in the company”.

As Hiatt explained in his article on CNBC, it took him years to fully understand why Bezos took the risk and gave him this big opportunity.

“Surrounded himself exclusively with people he had to contain, not push forward. He created teams of people so ambitious, creative and determined that they made up for any experience they lacked. In that kind of environment, Bezos would just have to use his energy as leader to channel our own energy, instead of trying to get it out of us. I learned that the key to Bezos and Amazon’s early success was this relentless pursuit of the exceptional. “, analyze.

“Since that first hiring experience, I always I have tried to be the person who needs to be held, not pushed. I have looked for teams that would challenge, support and inspire me to do things far beyond my current capabilities, and that has led to more satisfaction in my work life than anything else.”

