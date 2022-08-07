The 2 players Manchester United are targeting to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

What to do ? This is the question that we must surely be asking ourselves, internally, on the Manchester United side for weeks now. Cristiano Ronaldo still seems determined to leave, and attempts at reconciliation between the Mancunian board and the Portuguese entourage have been useless. And this, even if for the moment, no club seems close to attracting the Portuguese star.

While waiting to see if Atlético or Napoli manage to raise funds and convince the former Real Madrid star, Manchester United have started working on his replacement. Sign that the Red Devils know he is going to leave and have gotten used to the idea of ​​having to part with him? Most likely. As indicated by the DailyMirror, the Mancunian team is thinking of Leroy Sané. She has already taken initial information from Bayern Munich for the German international, especially now that the Antony track seems dead since it is too expensive.

Erik ten Hag already knows who he wants

But that’s not all. The media also announces that Mancunian coach Erik ten Hag also has Cody Gakpo, the Dutch international of PSV, on his list. It would cost around 50 million euros – a less expensive track than Sané or Antony a priori – and the Eredivisie club would also rather agree to let their star slip away if the Mancunian offer lives up to their expectations.

Author of 21 goals in all competitions last summer, Gakpo has the same agents as the Manchester United coach, which could also help, and allow the Red Devils to get ahead of other clubs like Arsenal. In the past, the principal concerned had already made it known that he was a fan of Manchester United. No doubt, in the event of the confirmed departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United will not be taken aback …