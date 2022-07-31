The 2 post-credits scenes explained

Spoilers for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

Thor: Love & Thunder It has finally gone from being one of the most anticipated films of Marvel Phase 4 to being, once we have seen it, one of the best. Perhaps it has disappointed some in terms of importance, after all it is a fourth installment of a character with many adventures behind him. As for the Guardians of the Galaxy, their presence can almost be classified as a cameo (there are many cameos in Thor: Love & Thunder). And let’s not talk about the introduction of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, as impressive as it is fleeting. Anyway. However, beyond that little “Love” at the end that we hope will have continuity with our beloved “Thunder”, perhaps the most important thing that it has given Thor 4 to the future of the MCU are its two post-credits scenes. Short but forceful, both have many things to analyze.

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’: First post-credits scene, Zeus and Hercules

Disney

The first scene after the credits, the one that goes after the first and main names, which are still with personalized graphics, brings us back to Zeus. Russell Crowe’s appearance as the God of Olympus is fleeting but forceful, perhaps the best scene in the film. In the movie he is portrayed as a kind of God of gods, the leader of all the mythologies of the universe and an idol for Thor. However, we soon see that he is not very different from the Kapu whom Gorr kills at the beginning of the film, an idle God exclusively concerned with the next orgy and his safety, beyond that of mortal beings. who pray to him Come on, Marvel this time got more accurate with mythology than usual.

However, although this paunchy and cowardly Zeus is somewhat disappointing for many, we did not doubt for a moment that he had survived being pierced by Thor with his own lightning bolt. After all, we are talking about Zeus. In this scene we see him recovering from the wound with his harem of young ladies and young men, releasing a rather Thanos-esque speech about how he intends to make the universe fear the gods again so that it stops worshiping superheroes. That’s where his son Hercules appears, played by Brett Goldstein.

Rich FuryGetty Images

It will not be Zeus the potbelly but his son of mythical strength who will be in charge of doing the dirty work for him. With Marvel you never know but we understand that Hercules will appear first in another galactic storyline, be it Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain Marvel, before arriving on Earth. Of course, the most normal thing is that his next big role will be in a future Thor movie. Thor 5 It sounds, perhaps, too much for an MCU that with this fourth installment has already gone further than ever with a character. However, if success accompanies and Waititi and Hemsworth are still on the bandwagon… Thor and Hercules will be a battle worth seeing.

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’: Second post-credits scene, Jane Foster and Valhalla

The second post-credits scene can be understood as a joke or make our heads explode. Is Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor really dead? If we look at the end, yes, Jane Foster dies of cancer, which also accelerated her holding Mjölnir and becoming Mighty Thor. With a last effort in the battle against Gorr she ends up dying at the hands of a Thor who makes him promise that she will turn the page. When all the credits of the film end, those long ones in which we see the people of the second unit or the stamps of the production company and the thanks, we see Jane Foster materialize again. She is at the gates of Valhalla and is greeted by Heimdall (Idris Elba) to welcome her.

This makes perfect sense in the world according to mythology, both the Norse and the Norse Marvel version. Mighty Thor is a Viking warrior and when she dies heroically in battle she enters Valhalla, a reunion of heroes in the form of a party and continuous banquet. Valkyrie herself tells Jane Foster that when she dies she will end up there, that it is the best thing she can do as an Asgardian and that it is the right way to die. If we leave it here we can understand it as a simple wink, a way to make us smile after the saddest moment of a very humorous movie.

Disney

However, Jane Foster appears after dying and it is inevitable to think that Marvel has used this card in case it has to bring the character back. In Norse mythology, in fact, the Valkyries are the warriors who lead the heroes to Valhalla, which is why some have already thought that Jane Foster could return in the form of a Valkyrie. Others, and rightly so, think that Thor could also have gone to the center of the universe to wish for his resurrection, just as Thor does with his daughter.

However, if we look at the mythology of Thor in the MCU, his return as a Valkyrie or something similar is quite unlikely. Why Thor has not emulated Gorr and wished her to the universe to revive her is something we do not know, but we do know that in this MCU the only Valkyrie we know is alive and well, and she only thinks of going to Valhalla when she dies in battle. Tessa Thompson’s character is no link to it and she has no access to her deceased partners and lovers who obviously should have ended up in Valhalla. Likewise, Heimdall and his vision powers also do not seem to be able to interact with the living beyond Valhalla. If even Odin and Frigga, father and mother of Thor, have not shown signs of life after dying, it is hard for us to believe that Jane Foster does.

Getty Images/Marvel

It would have been, all told, a good time to see Loki who, with his pluses and minuses, if he’s dead he should also be in Valhalla. But hey, for now we settle for Heimdall.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io