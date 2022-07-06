The 2-year-old boy who was found alone after his parents were killed in the Chicago massacre

Drafting

The Highland Park community has been shocked by the violent event.

The mother and father of a 2-year-old boy who was found abandoned and covered in blood are among the seven victims of a mass shooting near the city of Chicago, United States.

Irina McCarty35 years old, and Kevin McCarthy37, were shot to death after a sniper opened fire from the roof of a building on spectators of a July 4 (US Independence Day) parade in the town of Highland Park.

Their son Aiden was uninjured and is being cared for by his grandparents.

Relatives and friends have been paying tribute to the McCarthy couple and the other victims of the attack.

According to the newspaper New York TimesAiden was found by Lauren Silva covered of blood under a dying man.

As her boyfriend desperately tried to apply first aid, Silva hugged the boy who kept asking about his parents.

Other media highlight that several people attended the minor.

Dana and Greg Ring told CBS how they found the minor with a stranger who was “physically shaking, his whole body“.

“We took the little boy, I picked him up in my arms,” ​​said Greg Ring, who described the scene of the attack as “carnage.”

An account was created on the GoFundMe fundraising site to assist Aiden, which in just over 12 hours raised nearly $2 million.

The fund, which claims to be managed by friends of the family, explains that the money raised will be used to help “caregivers who will be in charge of to raise, care for and support Aiden“.

Aiden’s late father, Kevin, was remembered as an “exemplary employee” by his boss Joe Nolan of Jaguar Gene Therapy, according to NBC.

“Outside of work, he was a proud father and dedicated husband who adored his family. He will be greatly missed,” Nolan added.

The mother, Irina, was born in Russia, but had settled in Chicago with his family. His father told the newspaper chicago sun that she attended DePaul University in that city, before working in the pharmaceutical industry.

She was an only child and her father, Michael Levberg, called her “the love of my life.”

He added that the McCarthys “were crazy about their son” and that they planned to have a second child in the near future.

the other victims

Another fatality was Nicholas Toledo78, whom his granddaughter described as a “lovable” and “adventurous” man.

Nicolás Toledo loved fishing, painting and going for walks in parks, his family said.

Toledo, originally from the state of Morelos, in Mexico, was visiting his family north of Chicago, after two years of not being able to travel to the US due to pandemic restrictions.

He was watching the parade from a wheelchair, surrounded by his family, when the shooting started.

Two other members of his family were also injured, although not seriously, the family added.

He also died in the attack Jackie Sundheimwho worked at a local synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel.

“There are not enough words to express our deep sorrow at Jacki’s death and our condolences to her family and loved ones,” the synagogue said in a statement.

“Jacki’s work, her kindness and human warmth touched us all, from her teaching at Gates of Learning Preschool to how she guided so many of us through life’s happy and sad moments…all with tireless dedication.” , continued the statement.

The synagogue reported that Mrs. Sundheim leaves a husband and a daughter.

A heart-shaped sign remembers Jacki Sundheim.

And relatives of another shooting victim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus, described him as an “honorable man” who had worked all his life.

Straus was a financial advisor and father of two who took the train every day to his office at a Chicago stockbroker.

In a statement, his son called him “curious about the world” and “a product of Chicago,” while his niece, Cynthia, told local media he had “an insatiable thirst for life.”

Katherine Goldstein64, has been identified as another victim.

Her husband, Dr. Craig Goldstein, told the newspaper New York Times who was a mother of two daughters in her 20s. She said she had gone with her oldest daughter, Cassie, to the parade in Highland Park so she could meet some student friends.

She added that she loved playing with her daughters and had dedicated her life to being a mother after quitting work in the 1990s.

“The incredible thing about Katie is that she never thought about her own death,” Dr. Goldstein said. “To me that’s almost a concern. She never thought about it.”

Six people were initially reported to have been killed in Monday’s attack, but a seventh victim died of his injuries on Tuesdaywhich has not been identified.

image source, Getty Images