The 20 best Christmas movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Christmas holidays they are the most magical time of the year and are an excellent opportunity to watch a movie with the whole family. On the various online streaming platforms there are many titles dedicated to the holiday season. Also Amazon Prime Video offers its subscribers a rich catalog of films for adults and children: Christmas comedies, romantic films and cartoons. It goes from 10 days with Santa Claus with Fabio De Luigi to the romantic Love Actually, passing through a perfect film for families and children like The Grinch. It is about the best Christmas movies to see and review because they represent true classics and contain all the magic of Christmas. Here we offer you a guide to 20 best Christmas movies featured on Prime Video: in particular it is about 15 Christmas movies included in the subscription + 5 other titles available for rent or for sale.

1) The Grinch (2000)

Let’s start with Ron Howard’s classic, with a Jim Carrey even more chameleonic than usual: The Grinch is the story of a spiteful elf who dreams of ruining the hated Christmas, based on the children’s novel by Dr. Seuss. The film won the Oscar for best makeup.

2) 10 days with Santa Claus (2020)

10 days with Santa Claus it is directed by Alessandro Genovesi and sees the Rovelli family reunited for a Christmas adventure traveling around Europe. Sequel of 10 days without a mother, with Fabio De Luigi, Valentina Lodovini, Diego Abatantuono, Angelica Elli, Matteo Castellucci, Bianca Usai.

3) The Grinch (2018)

On Prime there is also the other well-known adaptation of the book, the one released in 2018 and which, unlike Howard’s film, is not live action but animated. The designs are inspired by the illustrations of Dr. Seuss himself, alias Theodor Geisel.

4) Love Actually (2003)

The film for lovers that cannot be missed every Christmas. Love Actually is a delightful British theatrical comedy, which tells love through a choral story and features an adorably Christmas soundtrack and a slew of sublime actors: there are Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman and Keira Knightley .

5) Little Lord (1980)

Perhaps the quintessential classic on this subscription movie list. There is no Christmas without it The little lord, the most famous adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s novel of the same name for children, with the then very young Rick Schroder and a wonderful Sir Alec Guinness. It is the sweet story of a grandfather and a grandson in a British mansion from the end of the 19th century.

6) Christmas Holidays (1983)

Amazon also offers the father of all cinepanettoni, the historian Christmas holidays of 1983 Christian de Sica, Jerry Calà, Stefania Sandrelli and Claudia Amendola. The Italian Christmas comedy par excellence, which is also a bittersweet and ironic portrait of the Italian bourgeoisie in the consumerist 80s.

7) The Blue Arrow (1996)

The example of how Italy also has a solid tradition in terms of animated films. The Blue Arrow is a perfect cartoon for children, directed by Enzo D’Alò and based on the novel by Gianni Rodari, with the voices of Dario Fo and Lella Costa.

8) Dickens – The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Charles Dickens is responsible for the story A Christmas Carol, which has generated and inspired many films and represents the most famous fairy tale of the holidays. Dickens – The man who invented Christmas is the biography of the famous British writer and tells how his famous work was born. With Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) and two great deans, Christopher Plummer and Jonathan Pryce.

9) The Gang of Santas (2010)

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo have also succumbed to the temptation of the Christmas film tout court, with The gang of Santas. Eighth film of the trio, it was a box office record. There is also a cameo by Mara Maionchi. The perfect movie for adults and children to watch with the whole family.

10) Guess who’s coming for Christmas? (2013)

Fausto Brizzi paraphrases the title of a classic with Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn for Guess who’s coming at Christmas ?, but is actually inspired by Monicelli’s Parenti serpenti. The cast of this film about an extended family and other bizarre characters forced to spend Christmas all together is stellar: Diego Abatantuono, Claudio Bisio, Raoul Bova, Carlo Buccirosso, Gigi Proietti, Cristiana Capotondi and Claudia Gerini.

11) The Family Man (2000)

Nicolas Cage, for better or for worse, has done everything in his career. Pure Christmas movie: The Family Man is the story of a cynical yuppie who is given the chance to live, for only a short time, the life he could have had if he had made a different decision 13 years ago.

12) Snow in the Heart (2005)

“Christmas with her” for Sarah Jessica Parker, who in Snow in the heart celebrates with her boyfriend’s family. Things aren’t exactly going the best way. There is a super cast, with Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes, Luke Wilson, Diane Keaton.

13) Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation (2006)

Another Christmas comedy perfect for the holidays, with a high rate of romance. In Love does not go on vacation Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet exchange homes over the holidays, and meet Jude Law and Jack Black respectively. The film is also present among the Christmas movies to watch on Netflix.

14) Christmas Vacation 95 (1995)

Many other cinepanettoni are also included on Prime, from Christmas in New York to Merry Christmas. We report in particular Christmas Holidays 95, if only to remember that it marked the appearance in a cameo of the legendary and late Luke Perry (in the role of himself).

15) Deck the Halls (2006)

The cheerful couple Matthew Broderick – Danny De Vito is the protagonist of Deck the halls: they are two neighbors who during the holidays declare war with Christmas decorations. Whose house will be the most illuminated?

16) Mom I Missed the Plane (1990)

Let’s move on to the movies for rent on Amazon. We can only start from the ultra-classic Mom I missed the plane, a memorable cult that turned little Macaulay Culkin into a celebrity (after the actor it didn’t go very well, but that’s another story). There is also the sequel Mom I flew the plane: I got lost in New York, that of the well-known cameo of Donald Trump.

17) Gremlins (1984)

Horror Christmas with Gremlins, the gem that irreverently desecrates the most beloved party of the year, with the disturbing monsters by Joe Dante (Spielberg is the producer). Who wouldn’t want to receive the sweet and furry Mogwai as a gift? But be careful not to feed him after midnight.

18) A Chair for Two (1983)

Christmas is really just a background, yet John Landis’ film is considered the quintessential Christmas film. A formidable example of the times when Hollywood made the most beautiful comedies in the world, An armchair for two sees Dan Aykroyd and a wild Eddie Murphy in the irreverent mockery of American capitalism.

19) It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

74 years after its release, it remains a timeless masterpiece: copied and honored on countless occasions, The Life is Beautiful with James Stewart it is a simply unavoidable vision. And it reminds us that “No man is a failure if he has friends”.

20) Die Hard – Crystal Trap (1988)

We close with a title very different from the others, but perfect for those who want to celebrate Christmas without missing a good dose of action and explosions: Die Hard – Crystal Trap. Why not spend the holidays with Bruce Willis’ stainless John McClane and Alan Rickman’s evil Hans Gruber?