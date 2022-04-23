The 20 best deals on accessories, monitors and gaming PCs (ASUS, OMEN, Razer…) in our Bargain Hunting

Another Friday, it’s time to start the review of the closing of the week with the best deals on gaming-related technology. It is time, therefore, to give way to our section of hunting bargains weekly with the first part dedicated to the necessary equipment to play on PC in good conditions.

Cyberpunk 2077 – The best Easter Eggs

Headphones and microphones



ASUS ROG Strix Fusion Wireless

Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless for 169.94 euros, so we are talking about a recent reduction of 30 euros for these headphones with such a striking design for their pearl touch. It offers immersive 7.1 surround sound and with a frequency range that goes from 20 Hz to 40,000, so that no sound detail escapes you. And you won’t worry about comfort either, as they have memory foam cushions to adapt to the shape of your head.

Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS, Immersive 7.1 Surround Hi-Fi Gaming Headset, Detachable Omnidirectional Microphone, for PC, PS4, Switch and Mobile, Pearl

Steel Series Arctis 9 for 149.99 euros. If we see your last reduction we talk about a saving of 30 euros, but its usual price is 200 euros. These wireless earphones offer ultra-low latency to prevent loss in high-fidelity sound reproduction. Its battery has a range of 20 hours and its microphone is Discord certified and has a bidirectional design to provide greater noise cancellation.

for 149.99 euros. If we see your last reduction we talk about a saving of 30 euros, but its usual price is 200 euros. These wireless earphones offer ultra-low latency to prevent loss in high-fidelity sound reproduction. Its battery has a range of 20 hours and its microphone is Discord certified and has a bidirectional design to provide greater noise cancellation. SteelSeries Arctis Pro for 129.99 euros. Here we have a discount of 10 euros compared to its previous offer a few days ago, although its usual price is around 180 euros. Offers DTS v2.0 surround sound with full 360-degree immersion.

for 129.99 euros. Here we have a discount of 10 euros compared to its previous offer a few days ago, although its usual price is around 180 euros. Offers DTS v2.0 surround sound with full 360-degree immersion. ASUS ROG Strix Fusion Wireless for 129 euros, headphones that have just seen their price reduced by 30 euros and that have 50mm Essence speakers to offer a more realistic sound quality, especially in the bass. They offer low latency wireless connectivity in the 2.4 GHz band and 15 hours of battery life.

for 129 euros, headphones that have just seen their price reduced by 30 euros and that have 50mm Essence speakers to offer a more realistic sound quality, especially in the bass. They offer low latency wireless connectivity in the 2.4 GHz band and 15 hours of battery life. auna Pro MIC-900 for 49.99 euros, which represents a not inconsiderable reduction of 30 euros. A professional quality microphone that comes with a spider to prevent unwanted vibrations. In addition, the frequency of its microphone offers a frequency curve from 30 Hz to 18 KHz and it is as easy as connecting via USB and start recording.

laptops





Dell Alienware m15 R6 for 1,999 euros, which is a further drop of a whopping 400 euros for this high-end laptop. Its screen is 15.6 inches in FullHD at 165 Hz, standing out for the rest of its features, such as the latest Intel Core i7-11800H processor or its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, which is one of the most powerful on the market. Its storage is the usual 1 TB in SSD and with 16 GB of RAM. It includes the recent Windows 11 as an Operating System.

Dell Alienware m15 R6 – Gaming Laptop 15.6 ” Full HD 165 Hz (Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, AlienFX, Windows 11) Black, Spanish QWERTY RGB Keyboard

ASUS ROG G713IE-HX011 for 1,019.15 euros, almost 200 euros that suddenly reduces this laptop with a 17.3-inch screen at 144 Hz to see everything more widely and with an above-average rate. Internal performance is not bad either, as it has a Ryzen 7 4800H processor and a 4 GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with which to play current games using high-quality ray tracing, as in Cyberpunk 2077. As for RAM, it stays at an average of 16 GB and with 1 TB SSD storage so that everything loads much faster. Does not include Operating System.

for 1,019.15 euros, almost 200 euros that suddenly reduces this laptop with a 17.3-inch screen at 144 Hz to see everything more widely and with an above-average rate. Internal performance is not bad either, as it has a Ryzen 7 4800H processor and a 4 GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with which to play current games using high-quality ray tracing, as in Cyberpunk 2077. As for RAM, it stays at an average of 16 GB and with 1 TB SSD storage so that everything loads much faster. Does not include Operating System. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713IC-HX011 for 934.15 euros, which in this case is more than 150 euros of sudden reduction. It looks like the same laptop as the previous one by replicating exactly the same features, except for the graphics, which in this case is the 4 GB GeForce RTX 3050, but without the “Ti” badge. We are still able to play current games, but this chart simply has a few fewer CUDA, Tensor and RT cores. Nor does it include Operating System.

Desktop computers and components





HP OMEN GT21-0067ns for 2,294.15 euros. Tremendous reduction for this desktop that previously cost 2,700 euros and that is accompanied by the latest features. Attention: Intel Core i7 12700K processor, 32 GB of RAM, with which you will be left over, two 1 TB partitions on SSD for storage (no old HDD) and a 10 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics to enjoy any game in super quality. It also includes the recent Windows 11 Home as an Operating System and the game Total War: Warhammer III as a gift if you buy this computer before May 31.

HP OMEN GT21-0067ns Gaming Desktop, i7, 32GB, 1TB SSD + 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

Legion-Q Oak7 WaterForce for 1,809.90 euros. Another high-end desktop that is currently on sale by drastically reducing its price by more than 360 euros. And beware of its features, as it has a high-end eight-core processor such as the Intel Core i7-11700F model with 32 GB of RAM to go over the processes and not worry about space thanks to its combination of 2 TB in HDD and 1TB in SSD. Its graphics model is a 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce 3060 to go more loose. Does not include Windows 10.

for 1,809.90 euros. Another high-end desktop that is currently on sale by drastically reducing its price by more than 360 euros. And beware of its features, as it has a high-end eight-core processor such as the Intel Core i7-11700F model with 32 GB of RAM to go over the processes and not worry about space thanks to its combination of 2 TB in HDD and 1TB in SSD. Its graphics model is a 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce 3060 to go more loose. Does not include Windows 10. Omen GT12-0081ns for 1,359.15 euros, which represents a reduction of 150 euros for this other team. The processor is still up to date, although it is the Intel Core i7 10700F model. It has 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD, in this case having an 8 GB GeForce RTX 3060Ti with which to also not worry about the requirements in any recent game. Does not include Operating System.

for 1,359.15 euros, which represents a reduction of 150 euros for this other team. The processor is still up to date, although it is the Intel Core i7 10700F model. It has 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD, in this case having an 8 GB GeForce RTX 3060Ti with which to also not worry about the requirements in any recent game. Does not include Operating System. MSI GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 2X 8G OC for 379.89 euros, just over 40 euros discount for next-generation graphics cards, although from the lower range of MSI. This does not mean that you cannot play current video games, quite the contrary. And with many in high or ultra quality, depending on the resolution or fps. This model is the 8 GB 128-bit GDDR6 model, so it offers better performance than the laptop model.

for 379.89 euros, just over 40 euros discount for next-generation graphics cards, although from the lower range of MSI. This does not mean that you cannot play current video games, quite the contrary. And with many in high or ultra quality, depending on the resolution or fps. This model is the 8 GB 128-bit GDDR6 model, so it offers better performance than the laptop model. iStorage diskAshur PRO2 256GB SSD for 160.36 euros, so we are talking about a gradual reduction of 90 euros over the last few days. It is a very striking external storage unit due to its design due to the PIN password panel on its front. It’s government certified, too. Security before everything. But also speed and transfer rates around 360 MB/s. And it resists dust and water, of course.

Accessories





Razer Basilisk V2 Mouse for 53 euros, so we are facing a reduction of almost 20 euros compared to its offer these days and more than 40% compared to its usual price. A mouse with the quality guarantee of the Razer bag and a Focus+ optical sensor at the height capable of reaching 20,000 dpi. You can adjust the resistance of its wheel, of course, and it has up to 11 programmable buttons for the entire mouse. Practical, comfortable and very competent.

Razer Basilisk V2 – FPS Gaming Mouse (with new 20000 DPI Focus+ Optical Sensor, 5G, Removable dpi Switch and Customizable Scroll Wheel, RGB Chroma and USB) Black

SpecStandard gaming chair for 113.60 euros, a price that has been falling since it began this April, where it started from a figure higher than 160 euros. Ergonomically designed and with a neck and lumbar cushion, it can be reclined up to 180 degrees to take a good nap after an intense gaming session. Assembly is quick and easy, too.

for 113.60 euros, a price that has been falling since it began this April, where it started from a figure higher than 160 euros. Ergonomically designed and with a neck and lumbar cushion, it can be reclined up to 180 degrees to take a good nap after an intense gaming session. Assembly is quick and easy, too. Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Keyboard for 136.38 euros, so we are facing a sudden drop of almost 25 euros, which is not bad for keyboards that exceed 150 euros. It stands out for its more compact size (up to 60% smaller than other keyboards), but without giving up the usual features, such as switches Optical and analog with Razer quality and a tough finish to make it tremendously durable.

for 136.38 euros, so we are facing a sudden drop of almost 25 euros, which is not bad for keyboards that exceed 150 euros. It stands out for its more compact size (up to 60% smaller than other keyboards), but without giving up the usual features, such as switches Optical and analog with Razer quality and a tough finish to make it tremendously durable. microSD Emtec ECMSDM256GXCU3G for 28.55 euros, almost 15 euros discount at once for this 256 GB card that reaches 95 MB / s of reading speed and a tad more in reading, specifically 100 MB / s. It is compatible not only with devices such as tablets or mobile phones, but with Nintendo Switch, of course.

Monitors and TVs





MSI Optix MAG342CQR for 499.40 euros, almost 60 euros reduction compared to its previous offer, although this monitor is usually seen above 600 euros. Its 34-inch screen is curved and has a frequency of 144 Hz with which to take advantage of games like Gears 5 at maximum speed and avoid visual fatigue, which is important if you are going to play for several hours in a row.

MSI Optix MAG342CQR – 34 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor – 21:9 Screen (UWQHD) 3440×1440-144Hz – 1ms Response Time – VA – FreeSync Premium – HDR Ready – RGB Mystic Light – Night Vision

MSI Optix MAG274QRF for 439.66 euros, which in this case also means another reduction of 60 euros. Its screen remains at 27 inches, but with a frequency of 165 Hz this time, also replicating 1 ms as response time, just like the previous MSI model.

for 439.66 euros, which in this case also means another reduction of 60 euros. Its screen remains at 27 inches, but with a frequency of 165 Hz this time, also replicating 1 ms as response time, just like the previous MSI model. TD Systems 50-inch television for 309 euros, so there is again stock for this TV that cost 50 euros more a few months ago. Its 50-inch screen offers 4K resolution with HDR 10 and has three HDMI ports, with a couple of larger USB ports. Bring Android 9.0 system for your Smart TV.

More offers?

If after all this our Friday section falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in the hunting bargains from Xataka , Engadget Mobile , Xataka Android , Espinof Y applesphere our other colleagues Buydiction and also in this flipboard magazine .