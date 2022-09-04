The 20 best love series on Netflix for romantics

Butterflies appear in our stomachs with the best love Netflix series perfect for the most romantic in the house. Oh, love… that feeling that is so difficult to explain and that is reflected on the face of those who feel it, that lifts us up and, on many occasions, draws us a goofy smile. Therefore, whether you are in love with life, with another person, with many at the same time, with yourself or with no one in particular (but you are one of those who does not give up a good story of passion), we are going to recommend the best titles on the platform. We want to see you with a happy heart and full of joy, something that you can also achieve with the best love movies of 2022 or by reading some of the most romantic phrases in cinema history.

Precisely if you are loveyou can not miss the series ‘Sees it‘a groundbreaking proposal under the seal of Judd Apatow (‘Virgin at 40’) that tells us about all those insecurities and doubts that arise when starting a new relationship. Do you also know what it has in common with other series on this list such as ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, ‘The Bridgertons’, ‘Jane the Virgin’ or ‘Feel Good’? That all of them are some of the best romantic series in history. Maybe you raised your eyebrows a bit when you read ‘Feel Good’ because it doesn’t ring a bell, because you should know that it’s one of those series that has passed you by and you should recover it because this romantic gem starring Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie will make you suffer, yes, but it will also make you laugh out loud.

If what you want is to enjoy a simple love story that allows you to run away from any hint of drama, ‘Emily in Paris’ and the friendly ‘A place to dream (Virgin River)’ (whose new season can be counted among the best series on Netflix in 2022) may be exactly what you’re looking for. You decide between the life of an ambitious young woman (Lily Collins) in the always romantic Paris or if you are seduced by the idea of ​​escaping away from the madding crowd of Los Angeles with the nurse Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) until you end up to a remote and charming place in Northern California. If, on the other hand, you feel like playing it safe, don’t miss ‘Master of None’, one of those very good award-winning Netflix series that you should see, the authentic manual on sentimental relationships of this century. Like the groundbreaking ‘El tiempo que te doy’, a fresh and realistic proposal that, without a doubt, has positioned itself as one of the best Spanish series in the history of TV and also, of course, one of the best Spanish series of Netflix throughout its history.

And if, in addition, you feel that today your wildest side is beginning to emerge, take a look at ‘Easy’, one of those series that, like ‘Sex Education’, educated us about sex. Love, sex, polyamory, desire, Netflix series to watch as a couple like the fantastic ‘Outlander’, proposals to watch ‘Uncoupled’ or good Netflix teen series for young people like ‘Heartstopper’ and ‘Young Highnesses’. Come, love each other and enjoy this romantic and varied selection for all tastes.