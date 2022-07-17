The 20 most anticipated series of 2023 not to be missed
The best series of 2023 will bring us everything: adaptations of successful video games, new galactic visions, the return of the Defenders to Marvel, tales of the Seven Kingdoms, new seasons of the most popular series of the moment from ‘The Bridgertons’ to ‘Succession’… Wow, another year of serial avalanche that we will receive with open arms. Although there are still many months to go before the new year begins, it is never too early to start collecting everything that we will see soon between the series on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms. In addition, we will update the list as new announcements and release dates arrive. aim!
The successful video game, one of Playstation’s best sellers, will hit the small screen in 2023: ‘The Last Of Us’ is a story set in a post-apocalyptic setting in which humanity has been decimated by a deadly virus. A way of nature to tell us that we have crossed the line. The video game has two installments, the second released in 2020, and it is possible that the series mixes the two stories.
All the details of the series are not yet known, although we do know that it will be starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsayand led by Johan Renck, Craig Mazin (creators of ‘Chernobyl’) and Neil Druckman (screenwriter of the video game).
After his celebrated appearance in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, Ashoka Tano will have her own series on Disney+ and will star Rosario Dawson. The skilled Jedi first appeared in the Clone Wars and shone in the animated series ‘Star Wars Rebels.’
According to information not yet confirmed, the series, which is located in the same timeline as ‘The Mandalorian’, will follow Ashoka on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn [un personaje puente entre el Imperio Galáctico de la trilogía original y la Primera Orden de sus secuelas] hoping to locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who disappeared with Thrawn many years ago.
The Marvel world will be welcoming back some old acquaintances in this spinoff from ‘Hawkeye’, starring the character of Echo, also known as Maya López. And it is that it has already been confirmed that, after a cameo here and there, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return to this series in style, and we do not rule out that it is the beginning of a beautiful friendship .
The provisional synopsis of the series indicates that we will see how Maya, after the events of ‘Hawkeye’, returns to her hometown to deal with her past and reconnect with her roots in the Native American community. Alaqua Cox reprises the title role, joined by Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, D’Onofrio and Cox.
The Tales of Dunk and Egg
Set some ninety years before the main ‘Game of Thrones’ novels, this new series of the medieval fantastic universe created by George RR Martin follows the adventures of ‘Dunk’ (the future Lord Commander of the King’s Guard, Ser Duncan) and ‘Egg’ (the future King Aegon V Targaryen).
Will it connect with ‘The House of the Dragon’, the first spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’? We will have to see it when it opens in August. At the moment, we know that Martin has written three novels around these characters (‘The Hedge Knight’, ‘The Sworn Sword’ and ‘The Mystery Knight’) and there could be more.
The Bridgertons (Season 3)
The Bridgertons will return with a third season and new protagonists: Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will be the central couple of season 3 and fans of Julia Quinn’s novels are already excited because they know that her story is one of the most exciting in the literary saga. Will it be the same on Netflix?
After all the joys that the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ has offered, this third installment of the romantic adventures of the Bridgertons should raise the bar.
Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, ‘Outlander’ is already preparing its season 7which will be the longest in the history of the series and it will have to solve the problems that the end of season 6 of ‘Outlander’ left us with. The successful production has been offering large doses of adventures, romance and time travel for years, and will continue to do so in the new episodes that we will surely see in 2023.
The story will continue to explore the relationship between the protagonists, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), while dealing with the problems that have happened in Fraser’s Ridge and that could put in jeopardy everything they have built together.
The new spin-off of ‘The Boys’ after the animated series ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ is called ‘Varsity’, and It will take place in parallel to the events that we have just witnessed in season 3 of ‘The Boys’.
‘Varsity’ seems to seek another approach away from the political, feminist and anti-capitalist satire of ‘The Boys’ in a high school comedy where teenagers, yes, will maintain the level of savagery, blood and guts shown by Garth Ennis’ adaptation of the comics. Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa, Chance Perdomo and Shelley Conn are already signed.
Sex Education (Season 4)
The White Lotus (Season 2)
Although it started as a miniseries, ‘The White Lotus’ became such a critical and commercial success that HBO couldn’t let it go after just one season.. The second season will arrive in 2023 to return us to the most dramatic vacation resort on television.
“The next chapter of ‘The White Lotus’ left Hawaii behind and would follow a different group of tourists as they fly to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among its inhabitants,” reads the provisional synopsis for the new episodes.
The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)
Emily in Paris (Season 3)
The Netflix series has been renewed not only for a third, but also for a fourth season.. We are going to have Parisian dramas for a while! It could not be otherwise, after the end of season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’: what decision is the protagonist played by Lily Collins going to make about her future? Will she stay in the French capital or will she return to the United States?
For the sake of the series and its title, we hope it stays in Paris. We will find out in 2023 with the new season.
One of the revelation comedy series of recent years, ‘Ted Lasso’ has become an essential and we want to see it back as soon as possible. In 2023 it will premiere its third season with its protagonist, Jason Sudeikis, and the rest of the cast. As we saw in the season 2 finale, the lovable protagonist will have to face the most unexpected enemy…
The series, one of the main Emmy nominees, has been placed as one of the best series on Apple TV + thanks to its mix of drama and comedy.
Black Mirror (Season 6)
The anthology created by Charlie Brooker will return in 2023 with a new selection of episodes that will show us the darker side of technology and the future. And they will do it with a new group of top signings: Zazie Beetz (‘Atlanta’), Paapa Essiedu (‘I could destroy you’), Josh Hartnett (‘The Fear Index’), Aaron Paul (‘Breaking Bad’), Kate Mara (‘House of cards’), Danny Ramirez (‘Top Gun: maverick’), Clara Rugaard (‘The Rising’), Auden Thornton (‘This Is Us’) and Anjana Vasan (‘We are Lady Parts’).
Will any of those new episodes live up to the best episodes of ‘Black Mirror’ in its entire history? We will have to see it.
And Just Like That (Season 2)
The Mandalorian (Season 3)
Only murders in the building (Season 3)
The DC universe has made mistakes, but the existence of ‘Peacemaker’ is a gift: the spinoff James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ starring John Cena is violent, wacky and deliciously entertaining. And that is why we are not surprised at all that it will have a second season in 2023 on HBO Max.
Also, the universe is expanding. “We’re working on something else now, another TV series that’s connected to that universe.” Gunn said. “I can’t say anything. It’s connected to this universe, and I don’t think it’s in the same genre as ‘Peacemaker.’ It won’t be as much of a comedy as ‘Peacemaker.'”
The Sex Life of College Girls (Season 2)
This hilarious Mindy Kaling creation will return for a second season on HBO in 2023, and we celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Although she went a little unnoticed, she will continue to fall in love with everyone who crosses her path. It’s just a matter of time!
‘The Sex Life of College Girls’ revolves around four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex University. Kaling manages to breathe life into his characters beyond the clichés of teenage stories. And it works perfectly.
There are many things that we want to see in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’, but above all we want it to arrive as soon as possible: his return in 2023 is not confirmedalso taking into account how long it took to arrive after the premiere of the first, but we hope that, without a pandemic involved and popular pressure from fans, Sam Levinson will hurry up a bit.
The HBO series has carved a niche for itself in the hearts of series fans thanks to its teen dramas and the second season of ‘Euphoria’ upped the ante with extreme staging, even more dramatic issues and iconic moments like the stage play
