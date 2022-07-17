The 20 most anticipated series of 2023 not to be missed

The successful video game, one of Playstation’s best sellers, will hit the small screen in 2023: ‘The Last Of Us’ is a story set in a post-apocalyptic setting in which humanity has been decimated by a deadly virus. A way of nature to tell us that we have crossed the line. The video game has two installments, the second released in 2020, and it is possible that the series mixes the two stories.

All the details of the series are not yet known, although we do know that it will be starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsayand led by Johan Renck, Craig Mazin (creators of ‘Chernobyl’) and Neil Druckman (screenwriter of the video game).

All the information: ‘The Last of Us’: release date, synopsis, cast and more about the series