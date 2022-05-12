The 20 most important lots announced in the two years of the Covid emergency

From January 2020 to today, the 20 most important lots in the context of the Covid emergency have all been announced by the extraordinary commissioner. The one that shows the highest starting price (2.8 billion euros) was published last November and relates to the purchase of vaccine doses to be administered until June 2023. Two other batches banned for the purchase of vaccine doses, respectively 1.1 billion and 930 million. While in August 2020, 749 million were put out to tender for the purchase of masks. Among the most important lots we also find seats and desks for schools, the oral antiviral paxlovid, as well as a lot announced in April 2020 for the freight and logistics service.