The 20 most romantic love movies on Disney Plus

Beyond superheroes and stories from a galaxy far, far away, Disney + goes a long way. We are sure that Star Wars and Marvel get the main attention. That’s not to mention the animation part, the muscle of the company. But his catalog goes a long way. In that immense archive are all the Pixar movies, also the classic Disney movies, among which are the highest-grossing princesses, and many, many movies that make up a large part of the history of animation and the seventh art as well. With their films they have given us more than hours of entertainment. There are, for example, the best phrases from Disney and Pixar movies as a sign of a legacy that has moved different generations.

And of course, there is also room on Disney + for love. On the platform there are various romantic stories of all kinds. Beyond the stories that we learned between princes and princesses thanks to the magic of Disney, the platform offers a variety of love stories of the most varied: romances that may be more or less moving, to watch alone or enjoy with the family, vintage or more current, some will make you laugh, more than one will surely make you cry, and many of them may even make you twitch , because life changes and therefore gender also evolves.

So make yourself comfortable on your sofa and let yourself go with these disparate plots, but which share love as the main issue. There you have works directed by filmmakers like Michael Bay, James Mangold or Baz Luhrmann. There is ‘Romeo + Juliet’, or ‘Titanic’, the two works that boosted the career of Leonardo DiCaprio. Or even ‘When a man loves a woman’, an emblematic title that could well be among the best films of the 90s, and even ‘Three meters above the sky’, the most important film within the Mario Casas films. In fact, it was the title with which he “took off” (many fans were captured after playing Hache) more than a decade ago.

Without a doubt, the catalog will not stop growing and will include new films. You can check the calendar of the next animation releases, in addition to the next Marvel releases to be aware of the news. Meanwhile, let’s take the opportunity to add some sugar to our hours of escape. Which one are you going to start with?

Subscribe now to Disney +