the 20 most useful and interesting voice commands

Fully designed for answer by voice control , is found both in Google’s Chrome browser and Maps as well as in your Google Home and Google Home Mini devices, which have it integrated as standard. In this way, the clearer you speak, the better, as well as having a good microphone is also recommended. It is also intended for outdoor use and is therefore optimized to recognize tones of voice rather than ambient sounds that may be present.

Thus, Google has spread the Assistant everywhere, not only on its own hardware, but through partnerships with other companies that see this platform in a wide range of devices from refrigerators and headphones, to speakers to create and conform a smart home.

The Google Assistant of ‘Ok Google’, is one of the smarter features from Android. With all that it is and what it brings, it has made incredible progress since its launch in 2016 and is probably the most advanced and dynamic assistant out there.

how can we use it

To begin with, its usefulness is such that it is used to perform voice searches on a device. It does this to navigate without even having to touch it, just by activating the ‘Ok Google’ service and checking that when you speak it recognizes your voice. At the same time, this also allows it to be integrated with voice assistants, which are the ones that carry out more specific actions on the devices.

For example, with it we can enter and move through the folders of our smartphone or smart watch, among others, remotely, change options and mobile settings, among many other applications.

In this way, as we said, it allows you to complete a series of tasks after having said the activation words, such as ‘Ok Google’ or ‘Hey Google’ from the different voice commands, and some of them are very interesting . This makes it designed for provide us with conversational interactions.

alarms

One of the functions that the Google Assistant allows us and that without a doubt is a great relief, is that of set alarms. Because, who has not happened to be about to fall asleep and remember that tomorrow you have to get up early? Many times even setting the alarm makes us sleepy.

Well, with this Assistant this will no longer happen to us, since it has come to the rescue with this for the purpose, among other uses, of programming an alarm. Some voice commands most useful are the following:

Ok Google, wake me up tomorrow at 5am.

Hey Google, wake me up Thursday at 5am.

Hey Google, set an alarm in 7 hours.

Ok Google disable the following alarm.

calls and messages

The Google Assistant allows you to carry out various tasks related to phone calls without the need to touch the screen of your mobile. Furthermore, it is also possible send messages and with some applications such as Telegram, WhatsApp or Viber. All you need to do is say who you want to send the message to and then dictate it out loud. Some examples in the form of commands are the following.

Call mom.

Start a video call with mom.

Send an email to Ángel with the subject “Tomorrow as it were” and the message “Tomorrow I am going to eat with my parents”.

Text Dad and tell him I’m having lunch tomorrow.

Send a WhatsApp to my sister that says “Tomorrow I’m going to eat with mom and dad. Come closer if you want.”

agenda and notes

Also a basic option is to review our agenda as a virtual secretary, and take notes for us when something occurs to us or we remember an important topic to deal with at another time. Thus, the ‘Ok Google’ commands for these options we have some that are given as part of the most interesting. You can set type messages:

What’s on my calendar for tomorrow?

Create an event for 10 am next Thursday, to meet with the boss.

Take this note, discuss the problem of androids in the meeting.

Note: Write about Google Assistant for tomorrow.

GPS navigation

In the same way, and from the Google Assistant, we can also make use of applications such as Google Maps for GPS navigation. And it is that with it we can also enjoy voice search and commands to touch the screen as little as possible, which will allow us to carry out some actions out loud as we drive focused on the road.

Given this, and to enjoy all the Google Maps voice commands, we have to have ‘Ok Google’ activated to be able to enjoy them from any screen. It will do so using those related to the map service and our location, as well as receiving directions to a specific place.