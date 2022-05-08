The 200 euro bonus also extends to those who receive citizenship income

Seasonal workers, self-employed persons and domestic collaborators are included in the audience. The one-time allowance comes with the paycheck of July 2022

The distribution of the 14 billion allocated to support families and companies struggling with the repercussions of the war in Ukraine does not change, but some key measures do change, such as the 200 euro bonus for workers, retirees and unemployed who now it also widens to those who receive citizenship income, seasonal workers, the self-employed and domestic collaborators, excluded in the first draft.

Then comes the voucher for public transport, from 60 euros, and the multiple assignments of credits are partially reactivatedso that banks can dispose of them, albeit always with strong limits to avoid fraud.

Between aid for expensive materials and interventions in the transport sector, the Ministry of Infrastructure calculates an intervention that is close to 10 billion. Then there are the funds for the companies damaged by the war which rise to a total of 150 millionbecause to the 130 of the Ministry of Economic Development is added a fund of 20 million for agricultural enterprises set up at the Ministry of Agricultural Policies. The “one-off allowance” of 200 euros, a measure designed to support the purchasing power of families, will arrive with the July paycheck. Employees, retirees and unemployed with incomes up to 35 thousand euros will receive it, but thanks to the push of the 5-star ministers and the dem Andrea Orlando it will also reach citizenship income earners and seasonal workers. And with the pressures of the ministers Iv Elena Bonetti and FI Mariastella Gelmini, even self-employed workers will have the bonus, but form and substance are still to be defined.

On the work front the issue of wages remains open, which according to the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, must be addressed by finding a “common point of approach” between political and social forces, employers and trade unions, especially in view of a new electoral cycle. “It is clear that we have to come up with a new income policy,” said the minister. Another major change included in the aid dl concerns the transfer of credits from building bonuses: banks will be able to exceed the numerical limit of transfers set by the various straits, provided that the credit is sold to professional customers who have an account with the bank itself, or is passed on to the parent institution.