The 200 worst passwords you can use in 2022

We have passwords to protect our data, gadgets, bank accounts, devices, etc. From simple 4-digit PIN codes to alphanumeric passwords that alternate uppercase, lowercase and change letters for numbers. All this can lead us to the classic situation of repeating a password that has become secure or throwing ourselves into the simple because, who is going to believe that we are going to use something so obvious?

Passwords that are better not to use in 2022

It is precisely this comfort that can be expensive, since sometimes we tend to create passwords of very low effectiveness, although others are directly to stare at the authors and ask them “SERIOUSLY?”. Nordpass, an expert company in this field and author of password management programs, has published a new list with the worst and most absurd passwords so far in 2022, discovering that many users continue to use easily guessable words and have not learned anything with compared to previous years.

And it is that it seems to matter the security breaches that occur, and many users prefer to continue using it as a password words such as your own name, the name of a celebrity, or that of an authority. In fact, ‘123456’ is still one of the most usedand Top 1 again.

Superman, Internet, Fuckyou

In this link you have the list with the 200 worst passwords of the year 2022 and an indicator to know if they were already on the 2021 list or if they are new, if they have become more popular or if, on the contrary, they have lost fame, in addition to being able to see personalized lists by country. We have many proper names like ‘michael’, ‘jessica’; movies like ‘star wars’; Characters like ‘superman’; rude expressions like ‘fuck you‘ or, in a flash of imagination, ‘fuckyou1’…

There is everything, but what is most striking is to see how the vaguest combinations of numbers continue to be the world’s favorite passwords. Easy to remember, yes, but so easy for a hacker to hack that they officially take less than 1 second to crack almost all of them. The password list has been created in collaboration with independent researchers specialized in investigating cybersecurity incidents, evaluating a 4TB database.

In Spain

In Spain, the most common credential is ‘12345’ and the time it takes to decipher it is less than a second. The same goes for ‘123456’, ‘123456789’, ‘111111’, ‘000000’, ‘barcelona’ or ‘666666’. ‘

Spain’, for example, is another of the words that is most used as a password (in total, 41,616 users who did so were warned, according to the database consulted). However, it takes a little longer for scammers to crack it, which is two minutes in total.

It takes the same time to crack the password ‘javier’, ‘manuel’, ‘miguel’, ‘carmen’ or ‘adrian’, although hackers access accounts with credentials like ‘hello’, ‘shit’, ‘princess ‘, ‘chocolate’, ‘fernando’ or ‘maria’.