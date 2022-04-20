The 200 years of the Academy of Medicine

Few institutions in the country have the longevity and arouse as much respect as the National Academy of Medicine. That explains the sympathy with which the opening acts of the year of its bicentennial have been followed.

The commemoration began on the 9th of the present day, the date of its creation, 200 years ago, during the government of Martin Rodriguez and with the inspiration, when not, of Bernardino Rivadavia, then Minister of Government and Foreign Affairs. Time after being founded, the institution entered a process of starvation that lasted until after Caseros. In the long period of retrograde and dictatorial conservatism of Juan Manuel de Rosasthe possibilities of flourishing spaces for professional reflection with an autonomous tendency, such as the academies, were neutralized.

Among the many contemporary activities, the National Academy of Medicine has distinguished itself for its Epidemiological Research Institute. Precisely During the pandemic that has ravaged the country since March 2020, this institute provided the national health centers with indications appropriate to the circumstances. from the experienced knowledge of its authorities.

We already know how the national government followed its own course, to somehow call for an erratic walk that included such scandalous decisions as disregarding North American-made vaccines, tested before official approval in the United States with the voluntary participation of thousands of Argentines. Thus, for a time, it left millions of Argentines prisoners of a Russian vaccine that even today does not have the legitimacy of the central powers of the West.

In any case, the contributions of the Epidemiological Research Institute, led by Dr. George Lemus, closed, as in a welcome predestination before public opinion, a circle of historical activities. They were thus connected with the humanitarian work of many members of the Academy in 1868/69, during the cholera epidemic and, in 1871, with the yellow fever epidemic.

Of the academics of those fateful years it could be said, as of miter and their children, who did not leave the city, and were at the permanent service of the neighborhood, although at the price of contracting the disease. This translated over time into Mitre’s condition as a popular caudillo of Buenos Aires in terms that he had not known before. He had stayed in the city, as opposed to Sarmiento and most of the members of Congress, who withdrew as a precaution to the “people” of Belgrano.

The law of academies, sanctioned in 1924 during the presidency of Marcelo T. de Alvear, laid the foundations for excellence and stimulated the public services of this type of institution, by classifying them as civil associations with no other relationship to the State than the subsidies that make their operation possible. Within a game of increasingly meager resources, and that force the academies to procure means of subsistence through other means, the National Academy of Medicine participates in more than 50% of the total assigned today by the State to these organizations.

This is not, it should be clarified, a reason for any discussion with peer institutions. The National Academy of Medicine also has a Hematology Institute and participate with Conicet of the Institute of Experimental Medicine (IMEX). These are undertakings of excellence, with levels of scientific research of a higher order and benefits to society of a significance that carries the consequent costs that must be faced.

This great academy suffered, like other institutions of high value for science and culture in the country, the political ups and downs of the country. In 1952, a decree as crazy as it was persecutory by President Perón, ordered that academics should retire at 60 years of age, when in reality in these areas what stands out are the merits of a long and proven career. In addition, it was determined that they could not last more than five years in the seats they occupied. Years later, a decree of the government of the Liberating Revolution, endorsed by the Minister of Education, Atilio Dell’Oro Mainirestored the academic privileges.

The most distinguished teachers of Argentine medicine have had a place in this bicentennial institution: Bernard Houssaywho presided over it; Cesar Milstein (this one as an honorary member) and Luis Federico Leloir. In other words, the first two Nobel Prize winners in Medicine, and the last one in Chemistry; Rene Favaloro, also. But as part of the Academy no one exerted greater influence on its history than Mariano Castexfamous professor of Medical Clinic, and personal doctor of the presidents Alvear (with whom he was linked by a family relationship), Just, Ortiz Y Castle.

Castex presided over the Academy when he was only 42 years old and it was his initiative to lay the cornerstone of the Las Heras building, built, like the school next door, by a donation from the brothers Marcellin Y Rafael Herrera-Vegas in memory of their father. The consistency of that palace, so associated with the image conquered by Argentine medicine through its achievements in the society of which it is a part and in scientific centers abroad, was the result of long years of work. It was finally inaugurated in 1942, after having had its headquarters, in the previous five years, in a building on Parera 100.

We hope that the display of the achievements for the bicentennial year is consistent with the illustrious history of this institution that exalts the country.