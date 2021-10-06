The 200 years of the Hotel Danieli, from 007 to Agelina Jolie, from D’Annunzio to Callas: this is the treasure of an eternal Venice

The entrepreneur Giuseppe Dal Niel would have bought the second floor from the noblewoman Elena Michiel Bernardo, in 1822, converting it into a hotel. The Reale hotel was born, which soon changed its name to Danieli, with the word of mouth of the people, who began to call the hotel with the nickname of its owner. It now belongs to the US Marriott group

VENICE. The contract of sale, in 1822, Giuseppe Dal Niel signed it with a cross. He could not read, he could not even write his name, yet that mark on a piece of paper was the beginning of one of the brightest and most sparkling stories of Venice.

The history of the Danieli, a hotel for a thousand and one nights, among the symbols of a Venice that in part no longer exists. Among its fifteenth-century rooms, films have been shot: “007 – From Russia with love ”(1963) with Sean Connery, “Moonraker – Space Operation” (1979) with Roger Moore, “Casino Royale” (2006) with Daniel Craig, “The Tourist” (2010) with Angelina Jolie. In her room number 10, the writer George Sand and the poet Alfred De Musset lived their tormented and scandalous love story.

Here Gabriele D’Annunzio he loved in secret Eleonora Duse. Aristotle Onassis met for the first time Maria Callas. It’s here John Ruskin he returned and returned, blinded by the beauty of Venice and the beauty of Danieli, eternal and young, despite his (almost) two hundred years.

Two hundred years as a hotel, but the life of the building dates back to the fifteenth century, when the Dandolo family commissioned the construction of the Riva degli Schiavoni building, overlooking the San Marco basin. Thus was Ca ‘Dandolo, in Venetian Gothic style.

The entrepreneur Giuseppe Dal Niel would have bought the second floor from the noblewoman Elena Michiel Bernardo, in 1822, converting it into a hotel. The Reale hotel was born, which soon changed its name to Danieli, with the word of mouth of the people, who began to call the hotel with the nickname of its owner.

Since then, there have been many metamorphoses of the hotel, up to transforming it into the building of today, purchased in 2015 by the US group Marriott, yet another piece of the Venetian mosaic, an interlocking of the sparkling beauty of its palaces and foreign giants of the economy.

But to get to today’s hotel, it still takes many steps back. To 1840, when Dal Niel died and the property of the hotel passed into the hands of his adopted daughter Alfonsina Celement and her husband Sebastiano Muzzarelli, who also bought the first floor of the building.

The purchase of the adjacent new house, the old headquarters of the customs office, dates back to the end of the 19th century, while in 1895 the bridge that connected the structure to the actual hotel was built. The last piece of this story dates back to 1948, when the buildings that separated Ca ‘Dandolo and the prison building were demolished and, in their place, the Danieli Excelsior, known as Danielino, was built.

Last passage in the history of a hotel from life intertwined with that of the city. He accompanied it, welcoming its most illustrious guests, then transforming itself into yet another piece of the new phase of Venice: the heart in the lagoon, the wallet across the border.