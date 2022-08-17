The 2020 Census counted 174,000 excess people in the population of Puerto Rico

The United States Census Bureau revealed this Tuesday that it overcounted the population of Puerto Rico by 5.7% in the 2020 censuswhich is equivalent to 174,000 people less than the original number of 3,285,874 residents on the island that was estimated for April 1, 2020.

In a written communication, the federal Census Bureau noted that the discrepancy was identified in a survey as part of the 2020 post-count phase, which captures differences in the population between 2010 and 2020.

In April 2021 it was announced that the population of Puerto Rico suffered a decrease of 11.8% in the last decade, making the island the jurisdiction with the highest population loss in the entire United States. West Virginia followed, down 3.2%.

According to the Census Bureau, the 5.7% overcount is “not statistically different” from the 4.5% recorded in the 2010 Census. For that occasion, in Puerto Rico 3,725,789 inhabitants were counted.

“The publication of coverage estimates for Puerto Rico represents the last piece to complete our comprehensive evaluation of the 2020 Post-Enumeration Phase Survey (PES),” he explained. Robert Santos director of the Census Bureau. “This is one of many self-assessments that allow us to think analytically about how we transform our operations and plan for Census 2030.”

As the largest and most populous territory in the United States, Puerto Rico was considered a separate government entity.

Other findings from the just released survey show that men (5.7%) and women (7.3%) “were statistically significantly overcounted in the 2020 Census.”

On the other hand, the 2020 Census underestimated the number of unoccupied housing units on the island by 5.8%. There were no statistically significant changes for occupied housing units.

“Learning about the devastation caused by the hurricane maria, we adapted our operational plan to count the population and housing of Puerto Rico as we prepared for the 2020 Census,” added Santos. “We will continue to work closely with key stakeholders in Puerto Rico to work toward an accurate count in future censuses.”

Initially, the announced population reduction of 11.8% was less than the estimate in the Community Survey carried out in 2019, which established that 3,193,694 people resided on the island. The change announced today by the Census places the estimated population of Puerto Rico at 3,111,874.