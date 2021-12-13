Tech

The 2021 Advent Calendar has arrived. Here are the offers for December 13th!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

GameStop Offers Advent Calendar 2021 13

After the Black Friday GameStop offers, The long-awaited 2021 Advent Calendar has also arrived. Thanks to this promotion you will be able to discover new offers every day that you can find both online at this address and in the stores, which will go on until December 24, 2021.

Among the many offers that will be offered every day you can find games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch at a discounted price, and in some cases even boardgame and merchandise such as the beloved Funko POP.

The GameStop Advent Calendar offers you will see below are valid only for today until 11.59 pm. Let’s go and discover them all.

Banner-channel-Telegram-Gametime-Offers-Tech
  • Battlefield 2042 [PS5] at € 49.98
  • Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] at € 49.98
  • Battlefield 2042 [PS4] at € 37.98
  • Battlefield 2042 [Xbox One] at € 37.98
  • F1 2021 [PS5] at € 34.98
  • F1 2021 [PS4] at € 34.98
  • F1 2021 [Xbox One/Series X] at € 34.98
  • FIFA 22 [PS5] at € 49.98
  • FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] at € 49.98
  • FIFA 22 [PS4] at € 39.98
  • FIFA 22 [Xbox One] at € 39.98
  • FIFA 22 Legacy Edition [Switch] at € 29.98
  • It Takes Two [PS4] at € 17.98
  • It Takes Two [Xbox One] at € 17.98
  • Need For Speed ​​Heat [PS4] at € 17.98
  • Need For Speed ​​Heat [Xbox One] at € 17.98

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

WhatsApp risks not working anymore: don’t make this mistake

3 weeks ago

Forza Horizon 5 is the only Top 10 Xbox game in mid-November – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Battlefield 2042, bad news for those who play it on consoles

November 5, 2021

This doesn’t quite look like a Northern Lights over the Alps

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button