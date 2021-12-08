Tech

The 2021 Advent Calendar has arrived. Here are the offers for December 8th!

GameStop Offers 2021 Advent Calendar 8

After the Black Friday GameStop offers, The long-awaited 2021 Advent Calendar has also arrived. Thanks to this promotion you will be able to discover new offers every day that you can find both online at this address and in the stores, which will go on until December 24, 2021.

Among the many offers that will be offered every day you can find games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch at a discounted price, and in some cases even boardgame and merchandise such as the beloved Funko POP.

The GameStop Advent Calendar offers you will see below are valid only for today until 11.59 pm. Let’s go and discover them all.

  • Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions [PS4] at € 19.98
  • Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions [Switch] at € 19.98
  • Cyberpunk 2077 [PS4] at € 19.98
  • Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox One] at € 19.98
  • Dragon Ball Z Kakarot [PS4] at € 24.98
  • Dragon Ball Z Kakarot [Xbox One] at € 24.98
  • Just Dance 2022 [PS5] at € 39.98
  • Just Dance 2022 [PS4] at € 39.98
  • Just Dance 2022 [Xbox One/Series X] at € 39.98
  • Just Dance 2022 [Switch] at € 39.98
  • PJMASKS: Heroes of the Night [PS4] at € 29.98
  • PJMASKS: Heroes of the Night [Switch] at € 29.98
  • The Dark Pictures Antology: House of Ashes [PS5] at € 24.98
  • The Dark Pictures Antology: House of Ashes [PS4] at € 24.98
  • The Dark Pictures Antology: House of Ashes [Xbox One/Series X] at € 24.98

