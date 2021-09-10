the 2021 edition kicks off today

On 10 and 11 September at the Mole Vanvitelliana

ANCONA – Today, 10 September and tomorrow 11 September 2021 the fourth edition of My Generation Festival.To open the two days, tonight at 20:30, will be the unmistakable voice of Nada who perfectly embodies the spirit of the festival. A transgenerational artist who in her career has always been able to deal with new styles and musical stimuli, with an ever-current sound. Coming to be an icon of research and contemporaneity. Following Giorgieness in an ideal passing of the baton. During his career, the artist has played in the main Italian clubs and festivals, sharing the stage with some of the best known names in the Italian and international alternative scene.

Immediately after Violante Placido, a transversal figure of the Italian music scene in which the double soul of actress and singer-songwriter lives.

She will bring a preview on the stage of My Generation, some songs taken from her show “Femmes Fatales”, and then tell herself with some of her songs also in the role of author and refined musician.

Rachele Bastreghi closes the first evening of the festival with her new solo work entitled “Psychodonna”: an interior journey, “a dark refuge that seeks the sun”. The title expresses the multifaceted and apparently contradictory personality of the singer-songwriter, who with these songs achieves a real awareness through what she herself defines “an intimate and laboriously free flight” in the female dimension.

The evening of Saturday 11 September, instead, it will open with Gianluca De Rubertis, profound singer-songwriter and eclectic composer; in his career he has been able to combine the inspirations coming from past eras to the sound nuances of a contemporaneity to be told. Fresh from the success of his latest album “The violence of light” (2020), he has just released the new single with the participation of Brunori Sas.

Francesco Bianconi will be the second artist in the lineup on Saturday night. The singer-songwriter released his debut titled “Forever” in October last year and on May 28 the double vinyl reissue “Forever in Technicolor” was released. A timeless record, which puts songs at the center, with an international flavor. A small masterpiece of our times.

The evening will continue with Diodato, recognized by the general public as one of the spokesmen of the Italian songwriting of recent years, after the triumph in Sanremo 2020 with the song “Make noise”. To all intents and purposes a legitimate child of that unrepeatable season of the 90s.

Niccolò Fabi will then take the stage of My Generation. A journey through feelings. A flow of words and music, free from patterns and genres of belonging. A delicate continuous crescendo of emotions that passes through the stories of his most important and famous songs, accompanied by his long-time friends Bob Angelini and Pier Cortese.

To close the Festival, embracing the musical journey of this edition in a single big embrace, will be the artistic director Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi with a very personal and unrepeatable tribute to the album “Crocevia” by La Crus which in 2021 turns twenty. Iconic album, it was able to radically change Italian music.

The 2021 edition of La Mia Generazione festival announces once again the unmissable appointment of the summer in Ancona and the ideal meeting place for artists able to speak to several generations

THE PROGRAM

Friday of Venus

10 September – Mole Vanvitelliana

18.30

Musical Selections at Sunset – Lazzabaretto

Dj set Eva Poles (Prozac +)

20.30

Concerts – Corte della Mole Vanvitelliana

Nada Malanima

Giorginess

Violante Placido

Rachele Bastreghi

Saturn Saturday

September 11 – Mole Vanvitelliana

18.30

Musical Selections at Sunset – Lazzabaretto

Dj set Carlo Chicco

20.30

Concerts – Corte della Mole Vanvitelliana

Gianluca De Rubertis

Francesco Bianconi

Diodato

Niccolò Fabi

Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi

IN CASE OF BAD WEATHER THE CONCERTS WILL BE HELD AT THE THEATER OF MUSE

Admission: 15euro + dp

Vivaticket presales

To access the concerts of La Mia Generazione Festival it is mandatory to be in possession of the Green Pass, for the safety and respect of all participants.