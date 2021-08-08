The 2021 edition of ‘La Guarimba International Film Festival’ in Amantea kicks off today

Amantea – The 2021 edition of La Guarimba International Film Festival: from today until August 12, 6 days dedicated to free admission cinema in which 172 shorts from 56 different countries will be screened, with 5 categories in competition, 5 special sections and a billboard dedicated to young spectators.

“New location – they inform – for the 9th edition of the most important short film festival in Italy: the parking lot adjacent to the former Arena Sicoli, which the team of La Guarimba has laboriously refurbished. The car park, in via Elisabetta Noto 52 , is today the protagonist of a large mural part of the “Artists in residency” project, the works of international illustrators Cesáh and Sara Fratini, created thanks to the support of Colorificio VR. Also this year – they explain – the new edition will be inaugurated by theMediterranean Wind Orchestra, with a tribute to the American composer John Williams, author of the music of numerous successful films and winner of 5 Oscars for the best soundtrack. On the other hand, the festival’s billboard will be opened by “Yan “ from Jacinta Agten, a documentary shot in Amantea and produced by La Guarimba that tells the story of a boy who emigrated from Brazil who recognizes himself as a woman. Her sexuality is lived with freedom despite the closed and hypocritical mentality of the southern Italian village where she lives “.

“We continue until late at night with the screening of the competing shorts from every corner of the world: at 2.00 in the morning at the Lido Azzurro the shorts of “Insomnia “, the section of La Guarimba dedicated to experimental cinema, which since 2018 has been a container of unpublished languages ​​and courageous proposals. The screening will be preceded by a tribute to Franco Battiato and Raffaella Carrà, with a DJ set consisting of their songs. There is also space for training for younger people: at 7:00 pm “The cinema factory”, animation and illustration workshops that until 9 August will accompany children on a journey to discover the beauty of art, with the aim of transmit values ​​of participatory democracy, integration and accessibility “.