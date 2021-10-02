The game rewards are like a Christmas nerd and Jeff Kelly is Santa Claus. It is also the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy, and it takes the place of your father and also the voice in your head. It’s everywhere these days, after all: Summer Festival Game and Gamescom, This THQ Nordic Live Streaminge thread of death, and it seems Palace of the Haunted Dolls. Quite busy class.

📌 Save the date 📌 Thursday 9 December Game prizes⁰ Live in person at Microsoft Theater

And live broadcasts everywhere A global celebration of video game culture#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Zd5hbYWWIT – Jeff Kelly (@geoffkeighley) September 30, 2021

But of course it hosts the Game Awards, as it’s his son: the awards show that usually puts the most game announcements, exclusives, and previews on our screens every December.

Last year’s event aired virtually, with no in-person presence, but this year’s awards will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

For the 2020 Game Awards, the biggest winner tonight was The Last of Us II who won Game of the Year plus six other awards. PlayStation also won big, with Sony Interactive Entertainment taking home nine awards as a publisher. Presenters include Amy Reggie Phils, Troy Baker, Keanu Reeves, Tom Holland, Gal Gadot and Nintendo Live favorites Brie Larson, as well as new Swedish chef and colleague Keighley’s. Eddie Vader, the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the OFK video game troupe also attended.

In past years, the Game Awards have been criticized for announcing numerous awards and winners both in the introductory offer and as a quick list at once, as well as for Giving games that have been criticized for violating workers’ rights.

The Games Awards 2020 83 million streams, peaking 8.3 million simultaneous viewers.

Who do you think will win the GOTY title this year? Let us know in the comments.