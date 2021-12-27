“The 2021 of Italian football. 10 to Marotta, 8 to Claudio Chiellini”

Michele Crisciello gives votes to the good and bad of 2021 in his editorial for Tuttomercatoweb. Her words:

“Goodbye 2021, few words, many facts. In the midst of the pandemic it becomes difficult to make judgments. The important thing will be to keep stadiums open and close the season. If you step back a millimeter, the system bursts. Let’s go immediately” from the best to the worst “by this 2021. Let me know if you share or not.

Giuseppe Marotta Vote 10

The highest vote goes to the number one of Inter who wins a Scudetto with Conte, systemizes the club’s budget as best he can, does not make one feel the absence of a property now dispersed in China and redesigns Inter with elegance, intelligence and savings . A Director who is worth more than a coach and more than a striker. Juventus got lost without him, Inter with him experienced a new life made of successes and concreteness. Loved by fans more than just a player. True guarantor of this Inter.

Vincenzo Italiano Vote 9

It was his year. He saved La Spezia and perhaps not even he himself believed in such a miracle. He goes to Florence and makes the Fiorentina turn; in the game and in the results. Two great masterpieces and a lot of sacrifice on the pitch. His hand shows. The biggest compliment to a coach is to tell him that you understand that the team is coached by him even without knowing who the coach is on the bench. Pragmatic the right, Italian is confirming himself as one of the best Italian coaches in business. The mess has paid off. A good guy at Faggiano who discovered him in Trapani when not even the relatives of Italiano knew that he was no longer playing but that he had started to be a coach.

Claudio Chiellini Vote 8

Important surname but if all of Italy knows Giorgio, few know Claudio. He is the Director in Pisa, before he was among the managers of Juventus and they thought he was only there because he was Giorgio’s brother. He mainly dealt with young people and the Under 23s. Outside Turin he did even better, demonstrating that it was the competence that made the difference and not the surname. Bet on Lucca when half of Italy is asleep. He builds an intelligent team and finds himself with Pisa fighting for the A.

Pantaleo Corvino Grade 7

He is in B right because he wants to bring his city (Lecce) and his fans back to Serie A, otherwise, Corvino in B has absolutely nothing to do with it. He would be among the top 3 best sports directors in Serie A. Knowledge of the subject, competence, observer’s eye like the old generation and excellent management of the group and the technical staff during the week. Sticchi Damiani did a masterpiece to convince him. Last year Lecce came close to Serie A but were not yet ready for the big leap. At the most beautiful he got lost. This year the competition is terrible but the Corvino-Baroni couple is not afraid of confrontation with anyone. Young and experienced players. The Corvo in B is wasted, if Lecce were to go to A they would end up with a solid ownership and a Director capable of influencing more in A than in B. Money invested and not wasted and always competitive teams. In Florence they still live on income between Vlahovic and Castrovilli. All cashier’s checks signed by Pantaleo.

Roberto Mancini Grade 6

For the magical nights he gave us he would deserve 10. With honors. Then, however, he is making us tremble for the next World Cup and then the vote drops drastically. Many useless games won for useless records. The European Championship was extraordinary and has great merits on the blue success. Now, however, in this 2022 he must find a solution to send us to Qatar because if we were to stay home for the second consecutive time, the failure would be total and at that point even the top leaders of Italian football would have to make drastic decisions.

Alfredo Trentalange Vote 5

Better to draw a line on this 2021 for the Italian referees. The leaders are the real culprits. We went from Nicchi to Trentalange, from Rizzoli to Rocchi but things only got worse. The management of the Var has become almost ridiculous and ad personam. But this is the least of the problems. The generational change was done too quickly, with low-level referees. The worst thing was the expense reimbursement antics. With referees suspended and then reinstated. Giacomelli and Massa in the first place, with the latter even constantly designated for cartel meetings. Trentalange should resign due to the zero answers given and the many disasters committed. Not a word from the Federation. It had to go to the penalty with complaints for fraud. Instead, as a reward, they were reinstated. The next case will involve a top referee who referees every Sunday in Serie A.

Josè Mourinho Rating 4

He had arrived in Rome as the savior of the Fatherland. The fans are still on his side, but the pitch is turning against him. Roma have no game and have lost with all the big names, only one draw with Napoli and one win with Atalanta. Beautiful, of course, but for now she is an only child. Mourinho is not that of Inter but above all he has not been able to have any impact on this Rome who dreamed of returning to the Europe that matters. The investments have been made but little or nothing has been seen of Mourinho. A lot of confusion and a lot of fools, especially in Europe.

Pordenone Rating 3

Nice club with good ideas but this year they are looking for the C series. Since Tesser’s exoneration, a rapid decline has begun. Confirms, perhaps, that the secret of many successes was precisely the coach. With Tesser gone, the company got lost. In all. Domizzi, Paci, Rastelli, Tedino. A crazy roulette wheel. Many coaches burned by an approximate and unbalanced corporate management.

Eusebio Di Francesco Vote 2

Unfortunately, the collapse was dizzying. From the Champions League semifinal with Roma to a 2021 that perhaps writes the end of Di Francesco’s dreams of career glory. Verona should and could have been the square of the relaunch but love did not break out even with Romeo and Juliet. Hellas didn’t do anything good with him; to kill the image of the coach were the subsequent results obtained by Tudor, a normal coach who after Di Francesco seemed to be Guardiola in the eyes of the Verona fans.

Tommaso Giulini Vote 1

Every year he risks Serie B and every year he saves himself but making the same mistakes the following season. Cagliari deserves much more because it does not represent a city but a region. He gave the keys to the locker room to the South Americans. He trusted Godin and Caceres to later dump them. Players, by now, have reached the end credits of their careers. Nandez had to be sold, the summer market was a disaster. The management of the coaches was also a disaster. If he is saved, it will only be due to the obvious inferiority of his competitors.

Luca Campedelli Rating 0

2021 marks the end of the Chievo Verona era. Whoever destroys what he builds will never leave a mark but will always be just an extra. Chievo made its beautiful story and Campedelli was the writer of an extraordinary book. Nobody expected him to stay in Serie A all his life, God forbid, but there are ways and ways to choose an ending. Campedelli cannot play the victim because his Chievo had already combined many in recent years. He made the creature he created himself disappear. It had to stop much earlier. He hit rock bottom and chose the worst way out of football that he will surely not miss. “