the 2021 of Rome told by Pellegrini

The year ended with the company at Atalanta and a hint of disappointment for the home team with Sampdoria.

“I believe that in Bergamo we have acquired the awareness of being able to compare ourselves with the teams that precede us in the standings and who come from more consolidated paths, while with Sampdoria we have lost an opportunity within our reach. Here, for better or for worse, we must start again from these two challenges and work hard for the recovery ”.

How much was it suffered for you to follow the last part of 2021 from outside due to the injury?

“Much. We all always want to give our contribution in every game, help our teammates in times of difficulty and receive their help when we are in difficulty. Unfortunately it went like this. I had not been at my best for a couple of months and then this injury came but it gives me the possibility of recovering both from this problem and from what I had before. In any case, I left everything in good hands to my teammates and I hope to be able to return 100% as soon as possible ”.

This year five Primavera players made their debut in the first team: what effect does it have on you to see them as captain almost seven years after your debut?

“I know how they are living these moments having been through them too. I always try to help them with a little word or advice when I see something that could be done differently. In general, I must say that all the young players who enter the first team are committed and give their best and this is what I ask of them.

Young people must be able to make mistakes but what must never be lacking is commitment, as well as concentration. If they are here with us it is no coincidence: it is because they deserve it, but they must continue to deserve it every day ”.

2021 will remain the year of the contract renewal for you, as captain. What did it mean and what does it represent for you?

“As I said after the signing, for me it was just a formality. With my mind, with my head, with all of myself I have always been here and I am proud to have linked myself to the team of my city. The captain’s armband for me is a responsibility to be honored in front of everyone in the game, but also every day with my teammates and with all the people who work in Trigoria. This is a commitment that I feel a lot “.