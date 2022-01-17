The 2021 of the real estate market, selling prices rise. In Cesena the offer of rental homes collapses (-41%)

Very positive balance for the brick in Emilia Romagna, with rising prices in both the sales and rental sectors. This is what Immobiliare.it found in the annual Observatory on the residential sector edited by Immobiliare Insights. In particular, if sales prices increase by 3.1 percentage points and amount to an average of € 1,988 per square meter, compared with the previous year, rental prices increase by 1.6% and are equal to 10. , 90 euros / sqm.

Regional trends

In the sector of sales in the face of increasing demand (+ 1.8%), the stock of unsold homes in the region, in one year, however, grew by more than 13.4%, a sign of a surplus in supply and of a sector, that of sales, which is recovering. However, looking at what happened in the last quarter, this recovery is even more evident as supply is reduced to -0.5% and demand gains more than 10 percentage points. From the point of view of rentals in Emilia Romagna, the market is even more lively: the surplus in one year stands at 17.3% while demand grows by almost 8 percentage points.

The trends in sales by city and province

Analyzing the situation of the residential market for sale in the provincial capitals, the evidence of a sector in good health emerges. In all municipalities and provinces, prices are stable or increasing with the only exception of the province of Piacenza which instead loses almost 2 percentage points. To do better the province of Ravenna that earns 7 and a half percentage points and the city of Reggio Emilia that wins 5.2. On the supply side, the regional trend is confirmed: the accumulation of availability appears evident in almost all cities with only two exceptions: Piacenza and Forlì. Demand is growing at a great speed in the last year, in fact in many cities of Emilia Romagna the increase in interest is double-digit, with the peak of 14 percentage points recorded in the province of Forlì-Cesena.

As regards the sale of properties in Cesena, the average price per square meter is € 2030 (+ 1.8% compared to 2020); in Forlì it is € 1629 (+ 4%), in the province of Forlì-Cesena it is € 2031 (+ 2.5%). In Cesena the supply of houses grows by 6.5%, in Forlì it is down by 1.2%, at the provincial level there is a + 11.4%. As regards demand, there was a slight drop in Cesena (-0.3%) while in Forlì there was a + 11.5% and a + 14% at the provincial level.

Trends in the rental sector

In the rental sector, the provinces of Ravenna and Rimini reveal prices that are clearly higher than the others with an average of 14 euros / sqm and a jump of 22 percentage points for the former and 7 for the latter. The province of Parma and the city of Reggio Emilia suffer, which in the last year have accumulated a stock of more than 50% of their rental real estate assets, while the city of Piacenza (+ 35.7%) and the province of Piacenza perform very well. Ferrara (+ 32.2%) which are experiencing a strong growth in interest in their properties to be leased.

On the rental front in Cesena the average price is 8.8 euros per square meter (+ 5.5%), in Forlì 7.7 euros (-0.5%), in the province the average price is 12.8 euros per meter square (+ 7.3%). The supply of houses for rent (-41%) peaked in Cesena, in Forlì -7%, in the province there was + 14%. As regards the demand for rental houses, it grows both in Cesena and in Forlì (+ 23.6% and + 24.7%), in the province + 8.3%.