the 2021 program between Johnny Depp and Bella Thorne

ROME – The European preview of Ghostbusters: Legacy; 10 works in Young Adult Competition – including Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, e Beautiful by Mamoru Hosoda; 4 Out of Competition; 8 special events; the Sintonie sections in collaboration with Venezia 78 and the Berlinale 2021; 3 TV series; 4 restorations and 20 short films. These are just some of the numbers of the 19th edition of Alice nella città – of which Hot Corn will be media partner with a corner at Casa Alice -, the parallel selection of the Rome Film Fest which will take place from 14 to 24 October in Rome. «What if I had to put the program in a few words? He has the idea of ​​the beauty of the margin, the idea of ​​not wanting to be closed in a physical space, the idea of ​​a new cinema. European and Italian cinema seem to have noticed this, they want to tell these stories. Our task is to accompany these films to the public, to try to bring the boys back to the theater. To find the memory of being in the room. The quality is very high among great authors and returns “ says Gianluca Giannelli, artistic director together with Fabia Bettini.

An edition that in addition to the Parco della Musica Auditorium will take place in a new exceptional location: the Auditorium della Conciliazione. This is where the screening of Ghostbusters: Legacy – “An opening open to the city”, underlined Fabia Bettini, “We will involve the public with free tickets to make sure that it is really possible to party” -, by Jason Reitman. “For us it is a very important opening, it closes a circle”, underlines Giannelli, «Reitman already came to us in Rome in 2007 with Juno who had a great success. Back with Ghostbusters: Legacy, a symbolic film that passes from the hands of a father to those of a son that brings the sequel to the two cult films of the Eighties into the room. A way to get those kids of yesterday back to the dining room who might bring their children back to the dining room today. We are sure it will become a symbolic film “.

Alice nella città will then give space to the best Italian cinema, between beginnings and confirmations, with films by Dario Albertini, Fabio Mollo, Pietro Marcello, Francesco Manzi and Alice Rohrwacher. Among the meetings with Céline Sciamma who, after the success of Portrait of the young woman on fire, lead to Alice Petite Maman, Achille Lauro, Frank Matano and Johnny Depp. “After years in which all the boys asked us: ‘But when are you bringing Johnny Depp?’, We can finally say that he will arrive”, confesses Bettini, “He will be here on October 17th. It has been a long and difficult job but we are very happy. He will be the protagonist both because he presents Puffins, to which he has given voice and appearance, but also because he will hold a masterclass on the profession of the actor and his most iconic roles “.

Among the most anticipated films Always more beautiful, third and final chapter of the saga that began with On the most beautiful, The Addams Family 2, Time is Up, by Elisa Amoruso starring Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo. The 19th edition of Alice nella città will also present the restorations of All the fault of Heaven by Francesco Nuti e Toxic Love by Claudio Caligari. Finally, among the films featured in the Sintonie section Costa Brava by Mounia Akl, Atlantis by Yuri Ancarani e The girl flew by Wilma Labate, while the closing film will be presented in collaboration with the Rome Film Fest.

Below you can see the trailer for Ghostbusters: Legacy: