the 2022 Budget Law has been definitively approved

With 414 votes in favor, 47 against and 1 abstention, the Chamber of Deputies renewed the confidence placed by the Government on the approval, without amendments, sub-amendments and additional articles, of article 1 of the bill: State budget for the financial year 2022 and the multi-year budget for the three-year period 2022-2024 in the text of the Commission, identical to that approved by the Senate.

Superbonus 110%: all new deadlines

All confirmed on the changes planned to the Superbonus and other building bonuses. At this point, only the publication of the 2022 Budget Law in the Official Gazette is awaited. In the meantime, it seems useful to report a synoptic with all the deadlines set for the various building bonuses. Let’s start with the 110% superbonus.

Superbonus Beneficiary regulatory ref Rate SAL 30% SAL 60% Final deadline Condominiums and multi-family buildings art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a)

of the DL n. 34/2020 110% 12/31/2023 Condominiums and multi-family buildings art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a)

of the DL n. 34/2020 70% 12/31/2024 Condominiums and multi-family buildings art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a)

of the DL n. 34/2020 65% 12/31/2025 Individuals art. 119, paragraph 9, letter b)

of the DL n. 34/2020 110% 06/30/2022 12/31/2022 IACP and undivided housing cooperatives art. 119, paragraph 9, letters c) and d)

of the DL n. 34/2020 110% 06/30/2023 12/31/2023

In the municipalities of the territories affected by seismic events that occurred starting from 1 April 2009 where a state of emergency was declared, the superbonus can be used for expenses incurred by 31 December 2025.

Fundamental aspect to remember: all the driven interventions follow the time horizon of the leading interventions. Therefore, even natural persons who carry out towed interventions on their homes will be able to deduct the expenses incurred up to 31 December 2023 (deadline for condominiums).

Ecobonus, Sismabonus, Facade bonuses and other building bonuses: all the new deadlines

As for the other building bonuses, the deadlines are as follows.

Deduction regulatory ref Rate Final deadline Ecobonus art. 14 of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013 50-75% 12/31/2024 House bonus and ordinary seismabonus art. 16 of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013 50-85% 12/31/2024 Facades Bonus art. 1, paragraphs 219-224 of law no. 160 60% 12/31/2022

Deduction regulatory ref Rate Spending limit Final deadline Furniture Bonus art. 16, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013 50% 10,000 euros 12/31/2022 Furniture Bonus art. 16, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013 50% 5,000 euros 12/31/2024 Green Bonus art. 1, paragraph 12 of the Law of 27 December 2017, n. 205 36% 5,000 euros 12/31/2024

Discount on invoice and credit transfer extended to 2024

Official extension also for the alternative options provided for in art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree):

discount on invoice;

credit assignment.

For the superbonus the alternative options will be extended until 2024. For all other tax deductions using the options, these will be extended until 31 December 2025.

We remind you that the alternative options can be used, in addition to the 110% superbonus, also for the following building bonuses: