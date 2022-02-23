The 2022 Champions League final will be in Russia, is it at risk?

Data that give Atleti hope against Manchester United 1:50

(CNN) — UEFA and FIFA say they are “monitoring the situation” as the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine threatens to affect key European and international soccer matches due to take place in both countries.

This comes after Western nations announced a tranche of sanctions against Moscow in a bid to deter further aggression after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of military forces to eastern Ukraine.

Saint Petersburg is about to host the UEFA Champions League final, the biggest match in men’s European club football, on Saturday 28 May.

The Krestovsky Stadium, sponsored by the Russian state-owned company Gazprom, previously hosted matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020.

It was initially scheduled to host the event last year, but the date was pushed back to 2022 after Istanbul was unable to host the event in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 travel restrictions in Turkey subsequently forced UEFA to move last year’s final to Portugal for the second year running.

“Regarding the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final in Saint Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly closely monitoring the situation and that any decision will be made in due course if necessary. UEFA has no further comment at this time,” a UEFA spokesman told CNN on Tuesday.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that English teams should boycott the May final as a result of Russia’s actions.

“If I were in an English team I would boycott it,” Truss told British radio station LBC.

“Personally, I wouldn’t want to play a football match in St. Petersburg given what the Putin regime is doing,” Truss added.

Four English teams – Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool – are among the 16 teams remaining in this year’s competition.

There are no Ukrainian teams left in any of the major UEFA men’s or women’s club competitions, while no Russian clubs remain in the men’s or women’s UEFA Champions League or the men’s UEFA Conference League.

Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg are, however, one of only two teams remaining in the men’s UEFA Europa League competition. They will play the second leg of their round of 32 tie against Real Betis in Spain on Thursday. Zenit is currently down 3-2 on the scoreboard.

Spartak Moscow have already qualified for the round of 16 by virtue of finishing top of their group in the group stage.

UEFA also announced that it had made the decision to postpone the UEFA Youth League round of 16 tie between Dynamo Kyiv and Sporting Lisbon, which was scheduled to be played in Kyiv on March 2.

The match will take place a week later, on March 9, and UEFA added that “it is in contact with the two clubs to make any decisions.”

On the international stage, Russia is scheduled to host Poland in the men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final on March 24. The game will take place at the VTB Arena in Moscow.

The winner of that tie would face either Sweden or the Czech Republic at home on March 29 for a place in the November final.

Ukraine is also listed in the playoffs. They are due to play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24 in the semi-final and, if they are victorious, would travel again to Wales or Austria on March 29 to secure a place in Qatar.

FIFA told CNN it is “monitoring the situation.”

Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko took to social media on Tuesday to express his support for the Ukrainians amid escalating tensions with Russia.

On Instagram, Zinchenko, who has 48 caps, said: “The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can’t go back and [no] make my point clear. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colors I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we are trying to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain intact.

“My country belongs to the Ukrainians and no one can ever take it over. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.”

Russia and Ukraine are also scheduled to play their next qualifying round for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in April.

Russia will face away games in Montenegro and Malta on April 7 and 12, respectively, while Ukraine host Scotland and Hungary in Kyiv on April 8 and 12, respectively.