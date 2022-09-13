Entertainment

the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet

The most important television awards in the United States have celebrated their 74th gala with an important parade of winners, and also of stars, who have shone with their own light on the red carpet (gold this time). Without a doubt, two of the most elegant actresses of the night were Zendaya (26 years old) and Elle Fanning (24), with two very Hollywood-style fashion proposals. They were not the only ones Reese Witherspoon (46) or amanda seyfried (36) have also rivaled in elegance.

As for the winners of the night, the series ted lasso She was one of the big winners in a three-hour gala in which jokes and allusions to great sagas such as Game of Thrones either StarWars. Well-known actors and actresses passed through the stage of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to deliver the precious statuettes. Zendaya took one of them, in addition to becoming one of the most stylish guests, but not the only one.

    Zendaya

    Sobria, pero muy elegante, Zendaya se convirtió en una de las celebrities más aplaudidas de la velada. No solo por llevarse el premio a la mejor actriz por la serie Euphoriasu vestido negro de Valentino también fue un acierto. Clásico con la parte superior tipo bustier y falda de vuelo, nada más necesitaba unas joyas a la altura; y las tuvo.

    Chrissy Teigen

    La modelo y esposa del cantante John Legend deslumbró con su look premamá, enfundada en un diseño brillante de Gucci acabado en una pequeña cola. Chrissy Teigen, que espera su tercer hijo, se encuentra en la recta final de su embarazo y ya cuenta las semanas para ver la cara de su bebé.

    Christina Ricci

    La actriz no se llevó el Emmy al que optaba por la película Yellowjackets, pero sí fue una de las más espectaculares de la alfombra dorada gracias a este vestido largo de Fendi, que llevó en total look con un bolso de escamas a juego. Su corte bob con flequillo le aportaba un aire retro al conjunto.

    Kerry Washington

    La actriz de Scandal fue una de las pocas que se atrevió con el corto, aunque su original diseño de Off-White llevaba cola. El vestido, de escote asimétrico con flores en relieve y drapeado, resaltaba aún más gracias a las medias oscuras que llevaba Kerry; sin olvidar los altísimos tacones.

    Amanda Seyfried

    La ganadora del Emmy a la mejor actriz principal en una miniserie por The Dropout confió en Armani Privé para recoger su galardón. En color rosa, de corte palabra de honor combinaba las lentejuelas con el tul del escote. Amanda Seyfried también lucía un moño bajo y maquillaje en el mismo tono del vestido.

    Julia Garner

    Optaba a dos premios, pero finalmente se alzó con uno como mejor actriz de reparto en la serie Ozark. También triunfó con su estilismo: un vestido de terciopelo bordado con pedrería de Gucci con abertura en el ombligo y unos espectaculares zapatos de plataforma XL en color béis. 

    Elle Fanning

    Ella se llevó la palma en cuento a glamour. Como si toda una diva del Hollywood dorado, Elle Fanning posó en la red carpet y disfrutó de los premios con un espectacular vestido en negro y rosa de Sharon Long, ceñido al cuerpo pero con una sobrefalda que hacía las veces de cola. El recogido retro era perfecto para la ocasión.

    Sarah Paulson

    La actriz, nominada por Impeachment: American Crime Story, arriesgó con este original dos piezas de la firma francesa Louis Vuitton. El cuerpo tipo capita y la falda con volumen arquitectónico y tejido plisado le dio un toque particular. La intérprete completó su estilismo con un llamativo cinturón y un collar chocker. 

    Reese Witherspoon

    La actriz, que estaba nominada a un galardón por su papel en The morning show, eligió un vestido azul plagado de lentejuelas, de escote palabra de honor y corte pareo. Lo firmaba Armani Privé y lo combinó con joyas de Tiffany&Co.

