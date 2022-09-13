the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet

The most important television awards in the United States have celebrated their 74th gala with an important parade of winners, and also of stars, who have shone with their own light on the red carpet (gold this time). Without a doubt, two of the most elegant actresses of the night were Zendaya (26 years old) and Elle Fanning (24), with two very Hollywood-style fashion proposals. They were not the only ones Reese Witherspoon (46) or amanda seyfried (36) have also rivaled in elegance.

As for the winners of the night, the series ted lasso She was one of the big winners in a three-hour gala in which jokes and allusions to great sagas such as Game of Thrones either StarWars. Well-known actors and actresses passed through the stage of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to deliver the precious statuettes. Zendaya took one of them, in addition to becoming one of the most stylish guests, but not the only one.

Follow the topics that interest you