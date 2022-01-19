The 2022 Grammys change date and move to Las Vegas

Covid and the Omicron variant are putting a strain on the so-called “awards season” and so, after having had a decidedly subdued edition of Golden Globes, today is the turn of the Grammy Awards 2022, originally scheduled for January 31st and now moved to April 3rd, with the hope that by that date the pandemic situation has stabilized, allowing the various celebs to parade on the red carpet with their sparkling dresses and perfect make-up, giving us a few hours of lightheartedness and normality.

“The health and safety of those who are part of our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority” announced the organizers of the event. to slide i Grammy 2022 about a month “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 is simply too risky” they concluded without too many words.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The 64th edition of the Grammy so it has a new date, and also a new location since the April 3 event will no longer be held in Los Angeles but in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, as the initial location was not available for that day. The only thing that has remained unchanged to date (except for surprises) is the name of Trevor Noah, comedian and presenter of the program The daily show broadcast on Comedy Central chosen for the conduction of Grammy Awards, a very important event about which, however, for now, we know little or nothing.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Given the climate of great uncertainty, in fact, to date, the artists who will take part in the ceremony by parading on the red carpet or who will perform on stage have not yet been announced (many also speak of the Maneskin, but this is news yet to be confirmed) giving life to a show within the show.

For now what we know for certain are the 2022 Grammy nominations which, among others, see in contention for the victory of a statuette too Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and BTS (among the likely performers of the show), who have recently declared that they want to participate in person in the event after having taken part in the 2021 event only in a virtual way.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io