The 2022 of the stock exchanges starts at the top, Milan the best (+ 1.4%). Apple is worth more than $ 3 trillion

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The new year begins for the European stock exchanges in the name of records, with the lists continuing the cavalcade that already in 2021 saw Piazza Affari gain 23%. In fact, in the first session of 2022, the STOXX 50 reached new all-time highs, driven by purchases from the main big cars. The boost to sales came from Tesla’s electric cars, whose deliveries doubled in just one year, pushing the entire European four-wheeler sector up. With London still closed for holidays, the main indices of the Old Continent all closed up, with the FTSE MIB in the lead, now one step away from the top of mid-November. Lending a hand to the rise in oil (with the WTI above $ 75) with the hope of operators that the new Omicron variant will not impact on global energy demand (but OPEC + decisions on a possible increase in production are awaited) .

Apple exceeds $ 3,000 billion in capitalization

2022 began in a decidedly positive way also for the Apple stock, which reached 182.88 dollars per share, allowing the Cupertino company to become the first in the world capable of exceeding the threshold of 3,000 billion dollars of capitalization. In August 2020, Apple had become the first U.S. company listed on the stock exchange to cross the 2 trillion mark, thanks to a race that had allowed the Cupertino company to double its value in just over two years. Over the past year, Apple’s stock has gained around 40%. Now, it’s up 2.84% to $ 182.61.

At Piazza Affari at the top Tim and Stellantis, Iveco slips into its debut

A complicated debut for the freshman in Piazza Affari Iveco which leaves 9.1% of its value on the field with respect to the adjusted reference price, while Cnh net of the truck spin off closed at € 14.69 per share (in any case down compared to the adjusted figure of € 14.85 of the previous session, when the holding still included Iveco). Among the titles highlighted at the end of the session, Telecom Italia with the president of CDP Gorno Tempini who, in an interview with The sun 24 hours, underlined the support of Tim’s public shareholder for the single network project and the need to implement it quickly and open to the presence of a private investor such as Kkr. Banks did well, in particular Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit. Purchase session also for Nexi, after the incorporation of Sia became effective. Outside the main segment, Fiera Milano stood out, revising its 2021 guidance upwards in light of the new Covid refreshments received. Bene Borgosesia Ord which announced at the end of 2021 the acquisition of a property in Gardone Riviera. Across Europe, the auto industry has been in turmoil, including Stellantis, which has found a boost from Tesla sales figures in 2021. The company founded by Elon Musk, in fact, has sold over 936,000 vehicles, a marked increase compared to almost half million units in 2020.

Spread closes down at 130 points, rate at 1.19%



Closing down for the spread between BTp and Bund in the first session of the year. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark and the same German maturity ended trading at 130 basis points, a sharp decline from the last position recorded in the last session to 136 points. On the other hand, the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp increased, reaching 1.19% at the closing date, from 1.17% at the last closing.

Euro down against the dollar, oil up

The euro fell on the currency market and changed hands to 1.129 dollars (from 1.1326 at the ECB fixing on 31 December). Euro / yen at 130.23 (130.38) and dollar / yen at 115.33 (115.11). Finally, oil prices rose by about one percentage point with Brent in March at 78.7 dollars per barrel (+ 1.2%) and WTI in February at 75.9 dollars per barrel (+0.9 per cent). ).