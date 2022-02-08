The 2022 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, the awards ceremony for which will be on the night of March 27-28 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The nominations, announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, concern 23 categories: among the nominees for the award for best international film there is It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, while the film with the most nominations (12) is the Power of the dogavailable on Netflix, and have received many as well Dune, West Side Story, Belfast And King Richard.

The Japanese film Drive My Car was nominated in four categories (best film, best international film, best director and best non-original screenplay), the Danish film Flee is nominated for best international film, best documentary and best animated film, and among others received a Beyonce is also nominated for the song “Be Alive”, which accompanies the closing credits of King Richard.

The Oscars are awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has been in existence since 1927 and has more than ten thousand members, all professionals who have to do with the world of cinema in some way. In most categories, it is only experts in those categories that choose which films or which people to nominate (directors choose directors, editors choose editors, and so on). The candidates for the best film are ten, for all the other categories the nominations are instead five.

Best Film

Belfast

The signs of the heart

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dunes

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Best International Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The worst person in the world (Norway)

Best Direction

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – Macbeth



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Penélope Cruz – Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart

Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best soundtrack

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The power of the dog

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t look up

King Richard

Licorice pizza

The worst person in the world

Best Non-Original Screenplay

The signs of the heart

Drive My Car

Dunes

The dark daughter

The power of the dog

Best sound

Belfast

Dunes

No Time to Die

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – ​​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best visual effects

Dunes

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Photography

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

Macbeth

West Side Story

Best editing

Don’t look up

Dunes

King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Best scenography

Dunes

The fair of illusions

The power of the dog

Macbeth

West Side Story

Best makeup and hairstyles

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dunes

Tammy Faye’s eyes

House of Gucci

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with fire

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells against the machines

Raya and the last dragon

Best Documentary Short Film

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Beast

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper