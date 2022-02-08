The 2022 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, the awards ceremony for which will be on the night of March 27-28 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The nominations, announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, concern 23 categories: among the nominees for the award for best international film there is It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, while the film with the most nominations (12) is the Power of the dogavailable on Netflix, and have received many as well Dune, West Side Story, Belfast And King Richard.
The Japanese film Drive My Car was nominated in four categories (best film, best international film, best director and best non-original screenplay), the Danish film Flee is nominated for best international film, best documentary and best animated film, and among others received a Beyonce is also nominated for the song “Be Alive”, which accompanies the closing credits of King Richard.
The Oscars are awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has been in existence since 1927 and has more than ten thousand members, all professionals who have to do with the world of cinema in some way. In most categories, it is only experts in those categories that choose which films or which people to nominate (directors choose directors, editors choose editors, and so on). The candidates for the best film are ten, for all the other categories the nominations are instead five.
Best Film
Belfast
The signs of the heart
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dunes
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
West Side Story
Best International Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
It was the hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The worst person in the world (Norway)
Best Direction
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Penélope Cruz – Madres paralelas
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart
Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best soundtrack
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The power of the dog
Best Costumes
Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t look up
King Richard
Licorice pizza
The worst person in the world
Best Non-Original Screenplay
The signs of the heart
Drive My Car
Dunes
The dark daughter
The power of the dog
Best sound
Belfast
Dunes
No Time to Die
The power of the dog
West Side Story
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best visual effects
Dunes
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Photography
Dunes
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
Macbeth
West Side Story
Best editing
Don’t look up
Dunes
King Richard
The power of the dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best scenography
Dunes
The fair of illusions
The power of the dog
Macbeth
West Side Story
Best makeup and hairstyles
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dunes
Tammy Faye’s eyes
House of Gucci
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with fire
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells against the machines
Raya and the last dragon
Best Documentary Short Film
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Beast
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper