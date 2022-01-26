We can’t miss a women’s coat like this. Beautiful trend of 2022 that will be very fashionable. And that today we find in discount, since there are sales. Sales don’t last forever, so take advantage of them now instead of biting your hands later. And so the 2022 women’s coat is neither black nor camel, but in this color and shape and is on sale.

Black and camel got a little bored

The two great classics, the ones that one always wears and is ready for the day, are the black coat and the camel one. But garments that really everyone has. And if they are bought in fast fashion stores, then the likelihood of seeing them around the cities increases.

This type of garment is now mainstream, if before it could have been a novelty, now it is not very much. Unless they’re black or camel coats. In that case the situation changes.

But for 2022 there is a new color that is becoming very popular and very fashionable. A garment from the autumn-winter collection now on sale. Opportunity that of the balances that therefore we can not let us escape.

The 2022 women’s coat is neither black nor camel, but in this color and shape and is on sale

So let’s see some very interesting proposals from the world of online coats sales. Let’s start with color. So the color is brown, which we can put in the middle between black and camel.

The first proposal comes from the French brand Sandro. A very interesting coat that features two lengths. One shorter in front and one longer in back. Defined as a shirt coat, it has two pockets with button closure on the front and a robe closure. Made of double face wool.

‘S Max Mara proposes a long coat in brown wool with double-breasted button closure. It has two side pockets, internal lining and is made of 59% alpaca, 38% virgin wool, 3% cashmere.

Emporio Armani creates a garment with casual elegance. Soft and velvety because it is made of beaver alpaca blend. It features side patch pockets and has a belt at the waist with belt loops. And here are some very interesting brown coats that are on sale today. Quality, warm fabrics, unique designs, all for granted. Of course we are not talking about spending 100 euros for a garment, but we will have a truly unique garment at home.

Obviously there are many other models on the market, so the choice is up to us!

Deepening

If the hair after drying the hairdryer is frizzy, swollen and electric, here’s how