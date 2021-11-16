The 2026 Olympics are a closed story for Turin. Why reopen it and be humiliated by Sala?

Not a few Turinese are very sorry to see the Milanese like in recent days Giuseppe Sala unceremoniously liquidated their new mayor Stefano Lo Russo, who let himself be taken in his arms by Alberto Cirio, president of the Piedmontese Regional Council, who wanted to revive the theme of the participation of Piedmont and Turin in the organization of the 2026 Winter Olympics. A sort of late re-edition of the axis Turin Milan Cortina, perhaps a diversionary maneuver by Cirio to divert attention from the poor capacity of his government, even in the obvious stalemate of the much-loved great works (new hospitals, new headquarters of the region and so on).

If already before, the trio Malagò, Sala and Zaia had been clear planning for the Piedmont only a completely marginal participation, freezing in the bud the timid openings manifested in the majority of the previous mayor Chiara Hangers, now the mayor of Milan to stop the initiative by the new mayor of Turin. It is a question, that of the Winter Olympics, of a question that in Piedmont and Turin had already held court three years ago, used above all to attack the mayor grillina who did not want to know about other debts for the city.

It was hoped that the controversy Olympics yes Olympics no – in which Lo Russo himself had proved particularly heated – would have definitively returned after the decision to hold in Turin, for the next five years, the Nitto ATP Tennis Finals. These are capable of producing, without any significant cost to the public purse, an economic fallout far greater than what would have been obtained with a marginal participation in the Olympics, which would have required the investment of public resources to refurbish the Pragelato and of Cesana, unused since 2006.

The efforts of Cirio and Lo Russo to get back into a game of dubious convenience did not even produce the mouse. The outcome speaks volumes about the farsightedness and political acumen of the two who, without any new elements, have taken up an old story now closed, allowing himself to be outwitted in such an unglorious way by Sala and Zaia.

In the political program with which he was recently elected mayor, Lo Russo never mentions Turin’s participation in the next Cortina Games. It was thought that he had listened to the many who had told of how the Olympics of 2006 in Turin they weren’t a success for everyone. Among the critics, then, also illustrious exponents of the left and soft ecology who sit in the majority, now all in silence.

Many have analyzed the impact of the 2006 Winter Olympics, arriving in different ways to similar conclusions. For instance, Marco Imarisio, on the Corriere della Sera writes, among other things, that after Turin 2006 the bobsleigh track built in Cesana, in Val di Susa, remained open until 2010 without hosting any competition, producing management costs of half a million euros. And to think that the organizing committee had advised against doing so, there was a similar one in La Plagne in France, about 50 kilometers from the Italian border. And again: the Pragelato ski jumping slope, which cost around 37.3 million euros, has an annual maintenance cost of around 1.1 million euros, and since 2006 I have hosted only two other races.

Mario Cavargna, president of Pro Natura Piemonte, documents from the archive of the International Olympic Committee in hand, in 2018 came to affirm that the Turin Olympics would have cost 4.1 billion euros, not to mention the cost of the compensation works. In the same period, the mayor Appendino motivated her decision not to engage the City in organizing the 2026 Winter Olympics on the M5S blog: “If the 2006 Olympics have left a still vivid memory today in Turin and have served to project an international new image of Turin, one cannot ignore the impact they have had on the city’s budget. In 2001 Turin’s debt was around 1.7 billion euros, in 2007 it had risen to 2.98 billion ”.

Turin found itself at the top of the ranking of the most indebted municipalities in Italy. Still in 2019 it was € 338.31 in the cost of the city’s debt for each of its citizens 848.196 inhabitants. Just to make some comparisons, in Bologna the annual per capita cost of debt was € 58.20, in Milan 0 (zero) [dati Openpolis].

The Municipality of Turin in 2019 spent 230 euros per capita for social, educational and welfare services in general (8 for social policies, 104 for social welfare services, 49 for infant-toddler centers, 69 for infant schools), that is 108 € less than what he spent to support the previous debt, moreover in reduction of about 100 million every year.

Debt is justified if it produces returns in investments and relaunch of a territory, these are the reasons that have always accompanied this kind of economic and financial commitments: the increase in GDP and tourist flows. There is no shortage of studies and scientific literature – a good reference is a work of Jérome Massani The promised money: Turin 2006, between economic analysis and self-belief, Ed.Ca ‘Foscari 2018 – which shows that:

1) “The Industrial Union of Turin had estimated an average annual increase in GDP for Piedmont of about 3% per year in the period from 2005 to 2009. Istat data show that Piedmont was the region with the greatest decline in GDP (-5.3%) among all Italian ones (national average 3.1%) “. So, very little, very far from the forecast.

2) “To affirm that the Olympics contributed significantly to developing tourism in Piedmont, it is not enough to observe that tourism increased in the years following the event”, as can be seen from the statistics on the increase in the tourist flow of Italian cities not affected by the Olympics, for example Rome or Verona.

The data appears to be unequivocal: the 2006 Olympics were unable to change the course of events that continue to show Turin and Piedmont in decline.

So, why Alberto Cirio, President of the Piedmont Council and Stefano Lo Russo, the new mayor of Turin, instead of looking for new ways to revive the city and region, have revived the issue by collecting a denial that humiliates them and weakens them further along with the territories they are supposed to rule?