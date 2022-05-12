The 21 films in competition at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

From Park Chan-Wook to David Cronenberg, from the Dardenne brothers to Albert Serra, these are the 21 films in competition for the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from May 17 to 28.

– “Crimes of the Future” by David Cronenberg

The Canadian director, author of “Crash”, returns to competition at the age of 79 with a film about transhumanism and organ cutting, with Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen as protagonists.

– “Holy Spider” by Ali Abbasi

Winner of Un Certain Regard in 2018 with “Border”, the Danish filmmaker of Iranian origin returns with a thriller set in Iran.

– “Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Ostlund

This scathing Swedish director is aiming for a second Palme d’Or, after “The Square” in 2017, with a satirical comedy that recounts the adventures of passengers on a luxury cruise ship on a desert island.

– “Broker” by Hirokazu Kore-eda

After crowning himself in 2018 with “A Family Affair”, the Japanese director, a regular at the contest, presents a new family story but this time shot in… South Korea and with the star of “Parasite”, Song Kang- ho.

– “Decision to leave” by Park Chan-Wook

In 2004, his violent “Old Boy” won the Grand Jury Prize. This time, the South Korean Park Chan-Wook follows the investigations of an investigator into the murder of a man found in the mountains, whose main suspect is his wife.

– “Showing Up” by Kelly Reichardt

The new film by this figure of American independent cinema is about an artist before an exhibition that will change her career. Starring Michelle Williams.

– “Boy from Heaven” by Tarik Saleh

The Swedish director of Egyptian origin, who rose to fame with “El Cairo Confidential” (2017), returns to the big screen with his favorite actor, Fares Fares, to portray contemporary Egypt.

– “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” by Kirill Serebrennikov

The “enfant terrible” of the Russian scene, currently living in Berlin after having left Russia shortly after the offensive against Ukraine, returns to Cannes (“Leto”, “Petrov’s Fever”) with a historical film about the life by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. For the first time, he will be able to attend the contest.

– “Les Amandiers” by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

The new film by the French-Italian actress and director revolves around a theater school founded by a well-known French director and playwright, Patrice Chéreau, with AIDS as the backdrop.

– “Tori and Lokita” by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

The Belgian brothers, twice laureates at Cannes, narrate the friendship of two teenagers exiled in Belgium from Africa.

– “Armageddon Time” by James Gray

After “Ad Astra” with Brad Pitt, the American director recalls the vibrant New York of the 1980s with a film about a school run by the father of former President Donald Trump. With Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins.

– “Nostalgia” by Mario Martone

First film in competition at Cannes by the Italian director, who adapts a novel of the same title, set in Naples.

– “Stars at noon” by Claire Denis

The French director, awarded in February at the Berlinale with “Avec amour et acharnement”, this time presents the story of a romance set in Nicaragua.

– “Close” by Lukas Dhont

The Belgian director, who won the Golden Camera in 2018 for his feature debut “Girl”, deals in this film with the friendship between two teenagers who are traumatically separated by a drama.

– “Frère et soeur” by Arnaud Desplechin

After competing in 2019 with the crime film “Roubaix, une lumière”, the French filmmaker presents a family drama that narrates the reunion of the children of a couple who has just died. With Marion Cotillard and Melvil Poupaud.

– “RMN” by Cristian Mungiu

The Romanian director, already winner of a Palme d’Or for “4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days”, returns to approach the ills that afflict his country with a film shot in Transylvania.

– “Leila’s Brothers” by Saeed Roustaee

After his celebrated crime film “The Law of Tehran”, little has been leaked about the new film by this young Iranian director.

– “Eo” by Jerzy Skolimowski

At 83 years old, this great figure of Polish cinema returns to his country after having lived in California to narrate a story in which a donkey appears. Isabelle Huppert is in the cast.

– “Pacifiction” by Albert Serra

The iconoclastic Spanish director, who was awarded an Un Certain Regard Award for “Liberté” in 2019, tells a story of love and writing set in Tahiti. With Benoît Magimel and Sergi López.

– “Un petit frère” by Léonor Seraille

Golden Camera for “Welcome to Montparnasse” in 2017, the French director tells the story of a family of migrants in the suburbs of Paris.

– “Le Otto Montagne” by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch

The Belgian director of “Alabama Monroe” adapts with the actress of “Belgium” the novel by Italian Paolo Cognetti, about the friendship of two boys, one who lives in the city and the other in the mountains.

mlk-may-fbe/es/jz/bl