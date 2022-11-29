The 22 Best Netflix Miniseries Ever

In recent years the genre of miniseries has become one of the most prolific. Making a self-contained series, whose story has a clear beginning and end, is often somewhat easier, especially when books are adapted as was the case with Little Fires Everywhere from Prime Video.

There are also series that begin as a miniseries, such as Big Little Lies from HBO Max either the squid game, who after their success decide to do more seasons and leave a list like this. Here you will only find best miniseries on netflix.





Alias ​​Grace (2017)





Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name this feminist miniseries Set in the 19th century, it tells about Grace Marks, a woman accused of murder. A psychologist must evaluate the defendant to find out if there is anything that could exculpate her crimes.

Dracula (2020)

The free adaptation created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for the BBCwhich Netflix ended up buying, is a particular version of the Bram Stocker classic. This gore, brilliant and perfect series according to Espinof experts stars Claes Bang in the role of the mythical vampire.

Queen’s Gambit (2020)

we met Anya Taylor-Joy with this series in which he gave life to a chess player. The story, inspired by the book of the same name by Walter Trevis , won two Emmys including the one for best miniseries and showed us a little piece of a woman in a man’s world. Feminist, hard at times and highly recommended.

Romantic Killer (2022)

In a list of the best of Netflix there is always room for a genre that we enjoy with passion even if we are over 30: the anime. In this case, it’s a hilarious miniseries about a teenager who doesn’t want to fall in love., and just with the trailer we were hooked. Now we recommend it left and right because this romantic comedy is wonderful .

Godless (2017)

Michelle Dockery and Merritt Wever are the protagonists of a feminist western that we love. In it, a community of women must defend themselves from the threat of an outlaw and his gang, and it is a breath of fresh air in a typically male-dominated genre.

Midnight Mass (2021)

Maybe you’re thinking that here I should be The Haunting of Hill Housebut it is not considered a miniseries since it has a second season that continues the story, The Haunting of Bly Manor . Instead midnight mass it begins and ends and it is fantastic in terms of horror and that it also signature Mike Flanagan.

Unorthodox (2020)

The gritty miniseries based on Deborah Feldman’s autobiography , became the quarantine series during 2020, the year the pandemic hit the hardest. This true drama focuses on the life of a young woman from the ultra-orthodox Jewish community in New York and it is starring Israeli actress Shira Haaswhich leads us by the hand through one of the least known religious communities in the world.

Watcher (2022)





This series by Naomi Watts (we love the main character’s wardrobe ), Directed by Ryan Murphy, tells the story of an upper-class family that arrives in a new neighborhood and receives threats from a stranger. It is true that the story is not as Netflix has told us but the series was among the most watched for weeks after its premiere and with good reason.

The Housekeeper (2021)

Stephanie Land wrote Maid: Hard work, low wages, and a mother’s will to survive , and from there was born this miniseries with Margaret Qualley as the protagonist and with Molly Smith Metzler as director. A very tough but also brilliant story that amazed us from minute one.

Maniac (2018)

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are the protagonists of this strange and at the same time fascinating science fiction story. The mental problems Both are made to participate in an experimental clinical trial that could cure them. A drama about friendship, love and life that deserves to be among the best miniseries on Netflix.

Believe Me (2019)

The story of believe me it is much more necessary than it seems. In fact it goes beyond crude rape story and finds in its three female protagonists a wonderful representation of how extraordinary things can be. series starring women . Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever and Toni Collette They show us that they have plenty of talent.

How They See Us (2019)





This miniseries tells us a true story, that of “The Central Park Five”, a group of young people accused of a crime without evidence just because they are black. It is not an easy series, it is hard to swallow at many times because of the harshness and drama of the storybut it is as necessary as the movement Black Lives Matter .

Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend are the protagonists of the David E. Kelley series, the creator of Big Little Lies either Nine Perfect Strangers . A spectacular wardrobe and a good plot that is based on the homonymous novel by Sarah Vaughan and which recounts the trial for an alleged sexual assault of a British politician.

The Time I Give You (2021)

In the list of the best Netflix miniseries in history, we find a Spanish representative who is not only an original love story, but one of the best Spanish series on the platform without a doubt. The story of how the protagonist get over a break up it is absolutely wonderful and it is thanks to Nadia de Santiago who has created and starred in this fiction about love.

1899 (2022)

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the thinking minds behind the complex and wonderful Dark , 1899 is a new period drama, suspense and horror. Impossible to resist its attractiveness that engages and that turns it into the ideal chill series to watch in a weekend .

Dahmer (2022)

It has become one of the most watched series in the history of Netflix, although it has not been without controversy. Centered on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer played by Evan PetersEast true crime It’s raw, but it’s also a great series in which the protagonist is immense.

Intimacy (2022)

Again a Spanish production, this time starring Itziar Ituño. With some inspiration from real events (reminds us of oblivion ants ), focuses on what happens after the sex tape of a Basque politician is leaked.

Displaced (2020)

Yvonne Strahovski, Dominic West, and cate blanchett are the protagonists of this Australian production, a drama focused on migrants and refugees in developed countries. This intense miniseries deals with topics such as tolerance, racism or immigration and is highly recommended.

The Innocent (2021)

Oriol Paulo has been the one who has adapted Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name that stars Mario Casas. He is not alone, José Coronado, Aura Garrido, Alexandra Jiménez, Juana Acosta and Ana Wagener, among others, complete the cast of this series that follows in the footsteps of a man when he is released from prison after being convicted of a crime that he committed a lot. younger.

Halston (2021)

Ewan McGregor gives life to one of the best-known designers in the world of fashion, Halston . She dressed the muses of the 70s and his story of addiction and excesses was brought to the screen by Ryan Murphy with a very interesting result.

The snake

This miniseries not only counts the incredible true story of charles sobhraj it is an example of how the setting of a series should be done to move us completely to that time, starting with her wonderful wardrobe.

This Shit Is Over Me (2020)

With an aesthetic that reminds us a lot of our 80s movies favourites, this series is the adaptation of the self-titled graphic novel by Charles Forsman and comes from the hands of the producers of stranger things and the creators of The end of the fucking world. Its protagonist, Sophie Lillis, is fantastic.

