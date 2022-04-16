The 25 best deals on accessories, monitors and Gaming PCs (HP, MSI, Corsair…) in our Bargain Hunting

The most awaited moment of the week has arrived for all those who are looking for products to build the best gaming PCbecause in our Hunting Bargains you will find headphones, keyboards, monitors, laptops and much more with the most succulent discounts, so let’s get down to business.

Headphones

ASUS TUF Gaming H1 for 40.99 euros. We start with these headphones that are 10 euros cheaper and in which their 7.1 surround sound stands out, their unidirectional microphone and that they are tremendously light so that you can wear them all day long without being bothered.

ASUS TUF Gaming H1 – Gaming Headphones (7.1 surround sound, powerful bass, microphone compatible with Discord and TeamSpeak, comfortable and lightweight design and compatibility with PC, PS5, Switch and XBOX) Black

Razer Kraken X Lite for 29.98 euros. Other lightweight headphones that used to cost 50 euros and with which you will hear everything with excellent quality with its 7.1 surround sound and with great comfort thanks to its design with synthetic leather pads.

Tempest GHS301 Barbarian for 23.98 euros. The following are at half price and are characterized by their 7.1 surround sound with 50mm speakers, with a design designed to be comfortable during long sessions and with the possibility of modifying their colors with an RGB backlight.



Tempest GHS301 Barbarian

Blue Yeti for 112 euros. For those of you who are only looking for a microphone, you have this great option that has not stopped falling in price from 140 euros and with which you will be heard loud and clear thanks to its four sound pickup patterns.

Elgato Wave:3 for 129 euros. You can also choose to get this other microphone, especially now that it is 40 euros cheaper and that it will be wonderful for you to play, record videos, stream or whatever you want while listening to you loud and clear.

laptops

MSI GP76 Leopard 11UH-693ES for 2,199 euros. For 100 euros less than what it usually costs, you will get this laptop with Windows 10, an i7-11800H processor, 16 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD and an RTX 3080 with which you will slaughter demons in DOOM Eternal over 130 fps in 4K and with the graphics in Ultra.

MSI GP76 Leopard 11UH-693ES – Gaming Laptop 17.3″ FHD 240Hz (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB, 1TB SSD, RTX3080-8GB) Windows 10 Home

HP OMEN 16-C0035NS for 1,049 euros. We also have this other laptop that costs 200 euros less, has Windows 11 installed and has a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD and an RTX 3050 ideal for playing matches in FIFA 22 at 127 fps at 1080p and Ultra.



HP Victus 16-d0057ns

HP Victus 16-d0057ns for 1,069 euros. A discount of 300 euros is the one that has been applied to this laptop without an operating system, but with an i7-11800H processor, 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD and an RTX 3060 graphics card with which Forza Horizon 5 it will approach 60fps at 1440p and on Ultra.

Desktop computers and components

MSI MPG Trident A 11TC-2286IB for 1,249.99 euros. On this desktop computer, with Windows 10 installed and with a discount of 150 euros, you can play Dying Light 2 in Ultra at 1080p and 58fps thanks to its i5-11400F processor, its 16 GB of RAM and its RTX 3060 graphics card.

MSI MPG Trident A 11TC-2286IB Intel Core i5-11400F/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX3060

SEDATECH PC Gaming Expert for 1,769.90 euros. A discount of 300 euros is given to the following computer that also has Windows 10 installed and is equipped with an i7-9700KF processor, 16 GB RAM, a 500 GB SSD, a 2 TB hard drive and a RTX 3060 graphics card that will allow you to play Back 4 Blood in Ultra at 1080 fps and 93 fps.

SEDATECH PC Gaming Expert for 2,494.90 euros. This piece of machine that is 300 euros cheaper stands out for including Windows 10 installed, an i9-9900KF processor, 64 GB RAM, a 2 TB SSD, a 3 GB hard drive and an RTX 3060 graphics card in case you want to go through the Wild West of Red Dead Redemption 2 at 79fps at 1080p and Ultra.



HP OMEN 30L GT13-1049ns

HP OMEN 30L GT13-1049ns for 2,899.98 euros. This week’s most powerful computer may not have an operating system, but in return you can play everything you want for years with its i9-11900K processor, 32 GB RAM, RTX 3080 graphics card and install what you want. you want on your 2TB SSD. All this for 200 euros less than normal.

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 for 67.99 euros. Expanding the RAM of your computer never hurts, so you can take advantage of a discount of 20 euros to get these 16 GB designed to quickly dissipate heat and with a design to fit in any tower.

Sharkoon ELITE SHARK CA200G for 119 euros. If you take advantage of the 20 euro discount that has been made, you will get a tower with tempered glass so that you can see everything that is inside, accompanied by two LED strips and prepared so that it does not heat up thanks to its locations for up to seven fans.

Accessories

Corsair K70 MK.2 for 144.94 euros. A discount of 25 euros is the one that has been made on this mechanical keyboard with soft and silent switches, an RGB backlight and that is made up of an aluminum structure to make it more resistant and durable.

Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, RGB LED Backlighting, Spanish QWERTY, Cherry MX Brown (Tactile and Silent)

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL for 140.72 euros. SteelSeries leaves us with this other mechanical keyboard that previously cost 20 euros more and is prepared to last you for years with its mechanical switches, its aluminum alloy and also incorporates a good quality magnetic wrist rest.

Trust GXT 900 Kudos for 43.82 euros. In the mice we have this one that has a discount of 15 euros and has a high-precision optical sensor of up to 15,000 dpi, RGB lighting and seven programmable buttons.

Logitech G203 Lightsync for 21.99 euros. The next mouse that is on sale with a discount of almost 50% has a sensitivity of up to 8,000 dpi, allows you to change its colors between 16.8 million combinations and thanks to its design it fits perfectly in any hand.



Logitech G203 Lightsync

HP X1000 for 79.98 euros. A magnificent set of speakers that previously cost 30 euros more and that is made up of two satellite speakers and a subwoofer that guarantee a deep and explosive sound so that you get fully into what you see on the screen.

Valk Gaming Nyx for 199.98 euros. It is important to feel comfortable while we are in front of the computer, which is why it is a good idea to opt for this gaming chair that previously cost 50 euros more and that is made of good quality materials, with a reclining backrest of up to 160º and designed to minimize heat.

Samsung EvoPlus for 64.99 euros. A 512 GB microSD card that drops in price from 95 euros and in which you can store everything you want and quickly with its reading speed of up to 100 MB/s.

Monitors and TVs

Samsung LU32J592UQRXEN for 289.99 euros. In the monitor section we find this 32-inch monitor that previously cost 60 euros more and has a response time of 4 ms, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and also uses FreeSync technology.

Samsung LU32J592UQRXEN – Samsung 32” Monitor, 3000:1, 4K (3840×2160) UHD, without HDR10, 1 Million Colors

AOC Gaming CQ27G2U/BK for 259.98 euros. For a little less you can opt for this other 27-inch monitor that was previously worth 45 euros more and in which its curved design, its response time of 1 ms, its refresh rate of 144 Hz and will make the image stand out. look as smooth as possible thanks to FreeSync technology.



LG OLED55C11LB

Sony KD65X80JPAEP for 979 euros. Beware of the reduction of almost 400 euros on this 65-inch Ultra HD 4K LED television that will allow us to observe millions of colors so that the image seems real due to its quality and textures. In addition, it includes Google TV, Chromecast and is compatible with Alexa.

LG OLED55C11LB for 1,098.99 euros. We end the list with this 55-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED TV that drops in price from 1,600 euros, but what makes it special are its self-illuminating pixels so that the image quality is impressive and realistic.

