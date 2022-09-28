the 25 best looks that make her our benchmark for the perfect guest

Ever since Blake Lively came into our lives as Serena van der Woodsen in gossip-girlits style has been one of the most photographed, analyzed and copied of the planet. Not only for his alter ego of New York high society, also for the combinations with which the actress takes your breath away and these 25 outfits They are the proof of it.

What is Blake Lively’s style like?

If there is a word that defines Blake Lively’s style, it is pristine. The celebrities belongs to the select club of Tamara Falcó or Jennifer Lopez, who are always perfect regardless of the occasion and become the center of attention.

In the case of Blake Lively, its main course are the red carpets, the more glamorous, famous and important the better. She knows how to shine on any occasion, with mini-dresses or jacket suits. But it is in the red carpet where it becomes historic, always hand in hand with giants like Chanel, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Versace or Michael Kors.

Blake Lively: Top 25 outfits of the actress

We take a look at the best outfits of Blake Lively in recent years, remembering his most stellar and unforgettable stylistic moments to inspire our special occasions.

outfits maternity: the most stylish pregnancies





Blake Lively has the outfits most spectacular maternity. The proof of this is this styling with a minidress glittery from Valentino and the most famous Y2K platform Mary Janes.





she knows how brag about pregnant belly always dazzling. This sequined dress that Blake Lively wore in the premiere of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu it is signed by Retrofête and is proof of that.





We can never forget Blake Lively pregnant in Cannes, spending the red carpet of the festival with this amazing blue Versace dresswith a tail that was talked about for months.





For less spectacular events, the actress prefers designs measure With a touch lady like. This example of Blake Lively’s Jonathan Shimkai dress is the perfect proof.





Without a doubt our favourite, this beautiful long white design with neckline glittery with which Blake Lively dressed as a maternity hit by Gucci and got one of the best outfits of pregnant.

The queen of the MET Gala





The famous goes to the MET Gala as if it were the living room of her house. Every year it dazzles in a way that is impossible to match, like when Blake Lively at the MET Gala 2022 changed color her Versace dress.





Blake Lively at the 2018 MET Gala is a mood full. Her wonderful Versace dress was covered in stones.ery, glamorous with religious inspiration and even with a tribute to his family.





The chains and feathers that Blake Lively wore at the 2017 MET Gala became one of the best outfits of that edition of the famous American fashion party and Versace, again, was the culprit.





In 2016 he opted for a look much sweeter and more feminine than she is used to, wearing this romantic and botanically detailed design from Burberry to the 2016 MET Gala.

The most spectacular minidresses





When Blake Lively puts on a minidress the whole world stops for a second. She’s gorgeous and wonderful from head to toe, but her kilometric legs are one of the greatest envy. Tight and showing off her figure, without fear of mixing purple and red.





We loved the fringe and glitter dress Blake Lively wore to the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, which was actually it was a short jumpsuit signed by Eliee Saab.





At other times choose plus mini dresses preppy and sophisticated, like this beautiful design with a draped mini cape that fits like a glove. She keeps the look from being cheesy thanks to those trendy striped shoes.





East look in pastel colors With a high semi-updo, it seems beautiful for a summer party, enhancing the tan and giving the styling a very sweet and romantic look.

The cut outs and openings do not resist





When the celebrity decides to raise the temperature there is no cut out resist him. East look in black with leather body is sexy, hot and still very sophisticated.





The day Michael Kors dressed her in sky blue with this two piece set It is unforgettable, showing off its abdomen thanks to the cut cropped and contrasting everything with a beautiful red lipstick.





When Ryan Reynolds premiered FreeGuyBlake Lively and her pink sequined dress stole all the limelight, with those cut outs that Prabal Gurung had made in detail.

Blake Lively and the suit jacket: a tall combo





Not only dresses the famous lives. In fact, his jacket suits are already iconic and how could they not be, if this suit working Blake Lively purple with a cleavage is to obsess over.





East look Blake Lively’s masculine at the Michael Kors show defines perfectly that stage tomboy so neat and polished that the famous lived during the months after the premiere of a little favor.





Other look working unforgettable is when Blake Lively opted for a multicolored plaid suit, signed by Roland Mouret and with that matching tie It made him look so professional.





Or the day Blake Lively wore a three-piece pinstripe suit, complete with tailored Zimmermann vest and a lace under blouse to give it a more feminine and romantic counterpoint.





Or this set on all black immaculate, with that blouse glittery semitransparent and a long frock coat to the feetwhich is one of the best outfits Blake Lively in a suit jacket.





Another of our favorites is this pink Blake Lively suit signed by Ralph Lauren, which contrasts the masculine design with very delicate colors and satin fabrics and candies.

Yellow is her fetish color.





It is one of the colors that most favor blondes, a style lesson that Blake Lively and her ’70s yellow jumpsuit blasted to the max, courtesy of Brandon Maxwell.





He even dares neon versionslike when Blake Lively wore Oscar de la Renta’s yellow dress to the New York Opera, very vaporous and with a neckline plugged very original.





Another time he wore this color was when Blake Lively wore a yellow dress and showed how to combine it with a denim jacket, leaving us with a look very groundbreaking halftime guest and different.

