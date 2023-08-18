The 25 best series of the year for the final ‘sprint’ of the holidays

At the halfway point of the year, it’s time to catch up on the great series of 2023, which have already dropped some significant titles in that relentless stream of premieres that feed the catalogs of streaming platforms. Multiple launches and too little time to keep pace with the almost overwhelming pace put in place by online services in a fever to present the best products to viewers who want to watch the episodes (if they find the time to do so).

The last rush of summer, the last round of holidays before the dreaded September, is a great time to grab some of the most interesting offers that have come along in recent months, that might just be lurking somewhere. The catalog or, perhaps, they continue to grow a list called “Essential Series” that will, admittedly, never get their moment.

If there is one that has marked this year, it is The Last of Us, the spectacular premiere of HBO Max that arrived in the middle of winter and that has generated a fan phenomenon of global reach, although it is still far , obviously, from the uproar that it caused during its time on Game of Thrones or its prequel, The House of the Dragon. Based on the video game of the same name, The Last of Us takes place two decades after the destruction of civilization. The protagonist is Joel (Pedro Pascal), a born survivor who is hired to break 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job turns into a brutal and harrowing journey for both of them. They must cross America together and depend on each other to survive.

The Last of Us success

All nine episodes of the first season of The Last of Us are available on HBO Max. In addition, he is also blessed with the first awards to be given after its launch. The series has garnered 24 Emmy nominations. It is the premiere production that has received the most nominations and has stood up to Sensational Succession (24), a seminal title that recently signed its farewell after four extraordinary seasons.

The Last of Us protagonists Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are also competing for a statuette at the prestigious television award. By the way, the two appear together again in a series after being part of the cast of Game of Thrones: he as Oberyn Martell and she as Lyanna Mormont.

Whatever happens at the Emmys, The Last of Us is bound to be one of the most talked about series for years to come. It’s already been renewed for a second season, though no one knows when new episodes will be released for the series whose production, like all others, has been affected by the Hollywood writers’ strike.

inseparable

prime video, Rachel Weisz leads this six-part psychological thriller based on the film Dead Ringers, a cult title from David Cronenberg (1988) in which Jeremy Irons played two twins.

christ and the king

atres player, One of the Spanish series that has created the most buzz. It tells of the troubled years of Barbara Rey (Belén Cuesta) during her relationship with Ángel Cristo (Jaime Llorente), which is part of the recent history of Spain.

left handed son

Movistar Plus+, Maria Leone is a desperate mother who wants to save her son, a left-handed boy who is part of a neo-Nazi gang. Six 30-minute episodes on friendship, motherhood and second chances.

silo

Apple TV+, Earth’s last 10,000 inhabitants live a kilometer below ground, protected from the toxic outside world. No one knows when and why the silo was built. One who tries to find out runs a great risk.

Day

Netflix, Through eight 50-minute episodes, this Japanese series recreates seven days filled with fear and uncertainty following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, when a tsunami caused an explosion at the plant.

citadel

prime video, Richard Madden (Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) stars in this espionage series, which premiered as the second most expensive series in television history behind The Lord of the Rings. It has six episodes.

night agent

Netflix, This ten-part thriller became one of the biggest hits on the platform a few months back. An FBI agent working in solitude in the White House basement receives a call alerting him to a conspiracy.

you will also

disney+, A bus robbery ends with the assailants dead. The killer gets away and the witnesses do not identify the fugitive. Investigators suspect they have reached a deal to save him. Ana Polvorosa is the protagonist.

1923

skyshowtime, After 1883, this is the next installment in the history of the origin of Yellowstone (all on stage). Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren introduce a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the turn of the 20th century.

children in crime

filming, Euphoria, the most extreme Norwegian series of the year, is a mix of Self Defense and Trainspotting; A radical drama – eight 30-minute episodes – about three teenagers’ descent into an inferno of drug trafficking and violence.

love death

hbo max, A religious housewife has an affair with the neighbor’s husband. That punctual infidelity becomes an obsession that explodes the day they see each other axed in the face. This case shook Texas in 1980

kaleidoscope

Netflix, It was one of the first successes of the year, thanks to an innovative proposal that allows viewers to choose in which order to watch its eight chapters. Paz Vega is the Spanish representative of international artists.

dance

atres player, Nacho Vidal’s busy life is based on the successful 10-inch talent that has brought him international fame. Actor Martino Rivas stars as a Spanish porn star in this lighthearted and funny biopic.

Litvinenko

Movistar Plus+, Four chapters starring David Tennant about former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned with polonium-210. In front of the Scotland Yard agents who investigated him, he blamed Putin.

King

AMC+, Actor Luca Zingaretti (Commissioner Montalbano) leads this thriller as the ruthless director of a prison whose situation worsens when an inmate who served as his great ally dies.

detective/boss

HBO Max. The right-hand man of Romanian dictator Ceausescu is also a secret KGB agent. In one week, the period covered by this production, he must flee Romania before his cover is blown forever.

boss

skyshowtime, This biopic of Miguel Bose highlights the artist’s mysterious and fascinating career, son of Luis Miguel Dominguen and Lucia Bose. José Pastor and Iván Sánchez interpreted him at different times in the singer’s life.

spying on friends

Movistar Plus+, Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce star in this true story of two of the most famous spies of the 20th century. One defects to the Soviet Union and the other is investigated to determine whether he collaborated with it or is just another victim.

fleshman

Disney+. A bittersweet drama starring a recently divorced forty-year-old (Jesse Eisenberg) as the protagonist. His ex-wife (Claire Danes) disappears, leaving him to care for their daughters, while he enters a spiral of jealousy, insecurity and despair.

silence

Netflix. Sergio (Aaron Piper) is released six years after murdering his parents when he was a minor. He didn’t even say a word for so long. Ana (Almudena Amor), a young psychiatrist, must determine the real danger she is in.

mid air hijacking

Apple TV+. It describes a seven-hour flight (seven chapters) on a hijacked plane bound for London. Idris Elba (The Wire) stars as Sam Nelson, a businessman who must use all his ingenuity to save the passengers.

orchestra

filming, Adam Price, creator of the groundbreaking political drama Borgen (Netflix), helms this series that addresses the passion for music and the rivalry between two members of the Copenhagen Symphony Orchestra.

fish tail

Netflix, In a small town in the Azores, nothing happens until a ton of cocaine comes ashore. It’s a fisherman and his friends who must run from the police while confronting the owners of the cargo.

Consultant

prime video, A twisted series that blends thriller and some comedy while exploring the tumultuous relationship between a boss and his employees. Christoph Waltz is a consultant who squeezes the workers, putting their own lives at risk.