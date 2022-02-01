The 27 million mAh handcrafted powerbank to run the house on battery

THE powerbank they are very useful when you need to recharge your smartphone or other undemanding devices on the go. They come in all sizes, typically up to 30,000mAh, but for some, it’s never enough and so it is Chinese youtuber Handy Geng decided to create one from 27 million mAh. Yes, you read that right.

Given the size it is not a transportable power bank, or rather it has wheels, but not easy to carry with you. In addition, it not only can fully charge thousands of smartphones, but can also power appliances thanks to over 60 sockets and even recharge an electric scooter dry on the roadside.

Perhaps the most impressive demonstration seen in the video is that beside the river, where the youtuber uses the mega powerbank for watching TV and running a washing machine while it is fishing, to then cook the “booty” in an electric pot.

The heart of this mega powerbank seems to be what can be found inside electric cars, all set in a handcrafted chassis finished with a metal exterior and two wooden bulkheads. The look that of a classic powerbank, even if in size monstre.

We are clearly in front of a mere exercise in style, but that in addition to demonstrating the great skills of the Chinese youtuber in “do it yourself”, he also teaches us with a little resourcefulness you can do apparently impossible things and solve small / big everyday problems independently.