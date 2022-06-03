The 29 candidates for Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2022 are presented

The organization of Miss Universe Puerto Rico (MUPR) presented the 29 candidates who will compete on August 11 to become the representative of the island in the international contest.

The final competition will be at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce. At that time, 15 candidates will have been selected who obtained the pass to the semifinal round during the preliminary competition that will be on Sunday, August 7.

“There is no change, there is no evolution, there is no greatness if there is no power. We want them to be empowered and empowered. Being in the public eye is not easy and they said yes. The women you are about to meet today have it all, but they want more. Our commitment is that 28 candidates end up armed and evolved and one brings us the sixth crown”, said Yizette Cifredomanager of the local franchise, minutes before the presentation of the candidates.

The candidates who paraded through the Tropicoro Hall of the Fairmont Hotel San Juan They were Mariana Torres Bernard, Miss Adjuntas; Graciela Berríos Barreto, Miss Aguadilla; Alexandra Krystal Rivera Berríos, Miss Arroyo; Sarah Angely Rodríguez Ríos, Miss Barranquitas; Yanisse Vázquez, Miss Bayamón; and Erica Ivelisse Ortiz, Miss Caguas.

They were joined by Katherine Santiago, Miss Camuy; Camille Fabery Diana, Miss Cataño; Valeria Villalobos Colón, Miss Ciales; Edith Enid Bernardi Santiago, Miss Coamo; Leonela González De Jesús, Miss Dorado; Ashley Ann Cariño Barreto, Miss Fajardo; Ariana Paola Salgado Burgos, Miss Guaynabo; Isabel Jolie Torres, Miss Humacao; and Annelise Torres Colón; Miss Isabela.

The candidates have two months to prepare for the contest.

The group was completed by Paola Estefanía Mulero Nazario, Miss Lajas; Danelly Olivo Figueroa, Miss Luquillo; Ariana Hernández Colón, Miss Mayaguez; Elaine Marie Rosado Rivera, Miss Orocovis; Samantha Marie de León Bazán, Miss Sideburns; Andrea Paola Arroyo García, Miss Rincón; Susanlee Forty Vazquez, Miss Rio Grande; Kiara Rosado Romero, Miss Salinas; Raishmar Carrillo González, Miss San Juan; Kiara Jeniva Velez, Miss San Lorenzo; Anaysha Rivera Lugo, Miss San Sebastian; Valeria Pagán Masini Miss Toa Alta; Diana Carolina Sostre Navarro, Miss Vega Alta; and Sheilian Marte, Miss Vega Baja.

The presentation of the candidates was in charge of Estefanía Soto, who is the development supervisor of MUPR, and the current Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Michelle Marie Colón.

Jorge Hidalgo, president and general manager of WAPA, expressed that this year the local franchise is not only looking for a queen who will raise the name of Puerto Rico, but also pursue the goal that each candidate can develop their leadership and talent, leaving competition prepared for the challenges of life.

The executive also He highlighted the work carried out by Sonia Valentía, Yizette Cifredo and Estefanía Soto in this new stage of the local contest, after a change in management.

“Yizette, Estefanía and Sonia have created a new dynamic, different and with more opportunities. We have put together a great team that has been focused on the professional and personal development of these candidates,” said Hidalgo.

Cifredo announced that now the candidates will live two intense months, with more than 50 hours of workshops, coaching and all kinds of preparation.

To learn more about the evolution of the candidates, you can access www.muniversepr.com and follow the official accounts of Miss Universe Puerto Rico on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.